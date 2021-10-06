ABHI is affiliated with The Future Surgery Show-Med-Tech Innovation





The British Health Tech Industry Association (ABHI) is partnering with the Royal Society of Surgeons and The Future Surgery Show to offer the first state-of-the-art surgical simulation theater.

Held in 2021, the event is the UK’s largest surgical event with the participation of trainees, anesthesiologists, and the entire surgical team.

Held in Excel London on November 9th and 10th, the show will facilitate networking, develop a stronger voice and meet the training needs of all surgical professionals and their interdisciplinary teams in perioperative care. The purpose is that.

At the heart of this year’s event is ABHI’s Surgical Simulation Theater of the Future. It replicates a fully functional operating room that provides world-class surgeons with a platform for demonstrating the latest pioneering surgical techniques.

Launched in a dedicated ABHI Pavilion, this initiative celebrates collaboration between healthcare providers, clinicians, and healthcare companies, allowing visitors to see the behavior of the best surgeons in the UK.

Paul Benton, ABHI’s International Managing Director, said: We are pleased to partner with the Royal Association of Surgeons at the FutureofSurgery Show 2021. Surgeons and innovators come together. Surgery is changing rapidly and it is clear that innovation is the basis of the process.

We are pleased to host the dedicated ABHI Pavilion for the first time and give participants the opportunity to see a series of surgical simulations, including the latest innovations in surgery. Our simulated operating theater provides a platform for leading providers for world-class British clinicians to showcase their skills and attract and educate their visitors.

ABHISurgical Simulation Theaterof The Future is the headline delegate feature of Future Surgery 2021. The pavilion will feature live surgical simulations from UK clinics and hospitals such as Harley Street Specialist Hospital (HSSH), London Eye Center and Guys and St. Thomas’NHS Foundation Trust, HCA Healthcare UK, UCL Partners, Royal National Orthopedic Hospital NHS Trust

All live simulation sessions for the entire two-day event will be livestreamed through the Virtual UK Healthcare Pavilion.

Several companies will also be exhibiting at the show to showcase innovative UK medical technology. These include EMD services, Huntley diagnostics, igloos, medbates, pentlands, and P3 Medical and Virti.

Future Surgery 2021 will be held in ExCel London from November 9th to 10th, 2021. The exhibition provides an opportunity to reconnect surgeons and their surgical suppliers and a platform for discussing new products and innovations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/Medtech-expo-and-events/latest-medtech-events-and-expo-news/abhi-partners-with-the-future-surgery-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos