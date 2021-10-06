Amazon throws gauntlets at these five companies





Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) unveiled a wide range of new products at its annual hardware event on September 28th. Gadgets fall into three main categories: smart home devices, video chat tools, and connected fitness products. Take a look at these new devices to see how Amazon can help you challenge five very different companies.

Beyond Google in the smart home market

Amazon and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is currently leading the US smart speaker market. According to CIRP, Amazon’s Echo device dominated 69% of the market in June, and Google’s Home device accounted for 25% of the market.

To maintain that lead, Amazon has re-expanded its Echo lineup at the Echo Show 15. This is a 15.6-inch smart screen that can be wall-mounted like a digital photo frame or a small TV.

Amazon launched the first Echo Show device in 2017. Google launched a similar NestHub device in 2018. Both devices connect to Amazon and Google’s other smart home products and cloud-based services.

Amazon has announced other smart home devices to showcase its extensions. To challenge Google’s Nest thermostat, we have introduced a new Alexa-powered smart thermostat. Its Ring subsidiary has launched a new Wi-Fi security system, Ring Alarm Pro, and has begun accepting sign-ups to test autonomous Always HomeCam security drones. Its Blink subsidiary also announced a new video doorbell.

Amazon has announced the new Alexa-powered domestic robot Astro, which provides home security, allows you to check in your family and pets, and provide the same services as your Echo device on the go.

All of these devices, along with Amazon’s existing Kindle, Fire TV, and Echo device foundations, provide a solid foothold in the expanding smart home market. MarketsandMarkets expects to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It was 10.4% between 2021 and 2026. But more importantly, these devices connect more consumers to their e-commerce market and digital services.

Challenge to Facebook and expand video calls

Amazon’s EchoShow device is already competing with Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Portal devices and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) for video calls, but Amazon has introduced Glow, a conference call device for children. By doing so, both companies are addressing markets that they have not yet directly targeted. ..

Amazon Glow features a vertical screen that projects a 19-inch touch-sensitive play area onto the table. The projection can be used to play games remotely with others, read books with them, or engage in other educational activities.

Glow is still , but it has the potential to allow Amazon to open up a niche market in the crowded video conference market. This is something that the enterprise video platform Chime has never been able to do.

Fitbit, Apple and Peloton Adopted for Connected Fitness

Finally, Amazon has updated its lineup of Halo fitness tracking devices and apps launched last year. A new Halo View band has been introduced. This adds an AMOLED color display while removing the microphone that caused privacy concerns in the first version. Like Google’s Fitbit devices and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) watches, Halo View tracks your heart rate, skin temperature, steps, and other data.

Amazon has also launched two new subscription-based health services, Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition. They participate in Fitbit Premium, Apple’s Fitness +, and Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) all-access plans in the crowded connected fitness market. After Amazon’s announcement, Peloton’s share price, which had already fallen by more than 40% this year, continued to fall due to concerns over competition and a post-pandemic sales slowdown.

Will any of these devices boost Amazon’s sales?

Amazon generates most of its revenue from its retail business and most of its revenue from its cloud platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon doesn’t disclose hardware sales individually, and it’s unlikely that new hardware devices alone will significantly increase revenue.

However, Amazon’s hardware business is indirectly boosting revenue by trapping more shoppers in the Prime ecosystem, which has exceeded 200 million global subscribers earlier this year. Because AWS generates much higher profit margins than retailers, Amazon can afford to keep selling more hardware devices with low margins (or losses).

When Amazon connects hardware devices to virtual assistant Alexa, a growing presence in smart homes, a huge online marketplace, and a sticky prime ecosystem, it becomes a key gear in Amazon machines and is small. Overwhelm retailers and tech companies.

Amazon’s latest hardware efforts probably won’t break Google, Facebook, Zoom, Apple, and Peloton right away, but they can confuse their plans-or at least its vast Alexa Eco. A market that expands systems into fast-growing smart homes, video conferencing, and connected fitness.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

