NRG Energy Partners with Google to Support Clean Energy | Your Money

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) has announced a partnership with Google to make it easier for customers to support the future of clean energy. It supports NRG’s customer-centric strategy by applying to businesses the unparalleled ability to provide insights, innovations and customer experiences to help home customers empower their homes and lives. increase. The collaboration will also leverage NRG’s long-standing expertise in commercial energy to provide enterprises with comprehensive energy solutions and partner with enterprises to achieve sustainability goals.

NRG has partnered with Google’s Nest Renew to facilitate participation in energy programs and support the future of clean energy. This new service for compatible Nest thermostats (1) will be rolled out in early preview by invitation. (1) Nest Renew requires a 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, or the latest Nest Thermostat (sold separately) connected to your Google account (Photo: Business Wire).

NRG includes Nest Renew, a new and innovative Google service, as an option for Texas target customers. This tool helps customers manage and select energy usage, deepen their sustainability journey, and track the difference in pluses coming directly from home. This service works with the compatible Nest Thermostat 1 to help customers automatically shift their heating and cooling power usage to cleaner times on the grid2. This will allow energy companies to better manage energy fluctuations and drive a cleaner and more resilient energy future. Nest Renew was built on the premise that today’s grids need to be more flexible and resilient to support the fight against climate change.

NRG is proud to partner with Google to offer our customers additional options to support clean energy, said Mauricio Gutierrez, President and CEO of NRG Energy. Google shares a long-standing commitment to addressing and combating the effects of climate change with innovative products and solutions such as Google Nest Renew. In this way, we easily helped our customers influence their own climate.

Nest Renew is the latest development of a long-standing collaboration between NRG and Google, launched in 2012 with the goal of developing technology-enabled energy products that power as part of interconnected customers at work and at home. I did.

NRG not only provides Nest Renew to eligible residential customers, but also leverages its commercial energy expertise to support the Nest Renew service by providing a Google Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) during the course of this program. To do. RECs are derived from renewable resources and offer significant carbon reduction and sustainability benefits.

Description of future prospects

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to specific risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and use of terms such as expectations, estimates, should, forecasts, forecasts, plans, guidance, prospects, and beliefs. Although NRG believes that expectations are valid, there is no guarantee that these expectations will be proven to be correct and actual results may vary significantly.

NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The above review of factors that may cause the actual results of NRG to differ materially from those envisioned in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release is in the future results of NRG included in the filing of NRG. You need to consider in relation to information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect you. SEC at www.sec.gov.

About NRG

At NRG, we have brought the power of energy to people and organizations by putting our customers at the center of all our activities. Through a diverse portfolio of retail brands, we generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers. NRG, a Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, is committed to a sustainable energy future by offering innovative solutions while advocating a competitive energy market and customer choices. increase. For more information, please visit www.nrg.com. Connect to NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @ nrgenergy.

1 Nest Renew requires a 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, or the latest Nest Thermostat (sold separately) connected to your Google account.

2 Available in areas where major US continental grids serve.

