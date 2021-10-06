Court breaks bid to ban “discriminatory” coronavirus path system





The court rejected a bid to invalidate the Dutch coronavirus path system for being “criminal and discriminatory.”

Attorney Bart Mace has asked the district court in The Hague to order the government to revoke measures to treat unvaccinated people differently without good reason.

Maes argued that Coronapas did not serve its purpose because vaccinated and unvaccinated people are likely to spread the virus alike. However, a judge in the district court in The Hague said he did not prove that the state was acting illegally.

“Performing a coronavirus test on an immigration certificate does not violate the prohibition of discrimination,” the judge said. “It has not been proven that this is the case for treatment differences that are not objective or rational legal justification.”

The judge said the state has the right to make policies based on the opinion of the outbreak management team that unvaccinated people are at increased risk of transmitting the virus. “The so-called” penetration test “has a legitimate purpose of limiting the spread of the virus. “

The new rule, which replaces the 1.5-meter social distance rule, states that all persons over the age of 12 have been completely vaccinated, have been negative for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, or have recovered from infection in the past. You need to create a QR code that indicates. 6 months.

Mace told local television show Clark this week that he hopes the court will overwhelm a similar system introduced elsewhere in Europe. “Sweden has abandoned everything, Spain will fall, the Supreme Court of Land is in the case. France is France, and as we know, Austria and Germany are rich in exclusion and discrimination. There is a tradition.

Protesters against the blockade and vaccines frequently went to court to overturn the government’s anti-pandemic measures, but only occasionally succeeded.

Last week, the exciting owner of a vegan restaurant lost a bid to reopen his business after refusing to check the coronavirus path at the door. The Utrecht city council closed the restaurant at the behest of Mayor Sharon Dyxma, urging dozens of people to sit outside the entrance and protest.

The court said in a statement that excitement was not required to act in violation of the prohibition of discrimination or to tort the basic rights.

The restaurant has raised more than 250,000 people through its cloud funding page to fund its legal action. On Friday, when the judge upheld the council’s decision to move the protest to Jaarbeursplein for safety reasons, the proponent lost another proceeding.

In February, the anti-blockage movement group Viruswaarheid succeeded in outlawing the curfew because it was brought in using emergency authority, but Congress immediately passed a law to revive it. The ruling was also overturned by the appeal.

Thank you for donating to DutchNews.nl

The DutchNews.nl team would like to thank all the generous readers for their donations over the last few weeks. Your financial support has helped extend the scope of the coronavirus crisis in the evenings and weekends and keep you up to date with the latest developments.

DutchNews.nl is free for 14 years, but without the financial support of our readers, we cannot provide fair and accurate news and features about everything in the Netherlands. Your contribution makes this possible.

If you haven’t donated yet, but would like to donate, you can donate via Ideal, credit card, or Paypal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2021/10/judge-to-rule-on-whether-coronavirus-check-app-illegally-discriminates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos