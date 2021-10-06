Facebook testimony awakens some to the dangers of social media for kids – CBS San Francisco





MENLO PARK (KPIX) Facebook whistleblower Francis Haugen said in his testimony at Capitol Hill that he would post content on the platform that could be disastrous to society and especially harmful to children. Claimed to have chosen.

The allegations are the cause of concern for Bay Area resident Irene Seameier.

As a citizen, and from human to human, of course, that is a concern. According to Seemayer, this algorithm is aimed at making money.

Stacey Yang describes what most people have experienced at some point on social media.

It can be very addictive. I tend to access the app and noticed that it was scrolling, “Why do you do this?” She said.

In Tuesday’s testimony, Haugen said Facebook and Instagram algorithms quickly lead teenagers from innocent topics to content that can contribute to body image problems and eating disorders. Insisted that it could be done. She also said corporate executives are aware of the risk.

There must be a moral compass here, Seemayer said.

Jim Steer, CEO of the Common Sense Media advocacy group for children, says he sees this as a calculation day for social media giants.

I think Facebook, Instagram, and corporate leadership have prioritized profits over people for more than a decade. And it has sacrificed children in particular, Steyr said.

He wants his parents to use this moment as a starting point for conversations with their children.

He said he wants to talk about how a platform like Instagram that everyone always looks beautiful has a magical look, and how celebrities photoshop their images with an airbrush. .. As a parent, I think it’s very important to have a continuous conversation with your children. Talk about their fears. Tell us about their feelings. Listen to those people.

Yang says she would consider limiting children’s time on social media if she was a parent.

I feel it would be of great help to them, she said.

Dr. Sarah Adler, a clinical psychologist and professor of psychiatry at Stanford University, states that the situation is so complex that there is no single solution. Social media has shown that it can adversely affect the mental health of some people, but it can also be very beneficial to others, she says.

According to Adler, let’s actually use our scientific thinking to better understand who is potentially harmful to social media. There are amazing studies that show how social media and technology can be used for people and communities left out of society as a lifeline to promote mental health. But the problem was that it irresponsibly, like the others, wasn’t used properly, so it caused problems.

She hopes that her testimony at Capitol Hill will lead to good results.

My hope is that Facebook and other organizations responsible for the information sent to the world will continue to do good science and research on how what they are doing affects users and consumers. To give me.

