Metroid Dread (for Nintendo Switch) Review





Super Metroid is one of my favorite games, so I was thrilled when Metroid Dread ($ 59.99) was announced as “Metroid 5” for the Nintendo Switch. Then I was a little nervous when I learned that Mercury Steam was in charge of the development work. The company’s 3DS remake of Metroid 2, Samus Returns is technically skilled, but follows a certain path and has suspicious combat mechanics. And before that, Mercury Steam’s Castlevania games, especially Castlevania: Mirror of Fate, weren’t impressive.

I’ve just played through Metroid Dread, and I’m ecstatic to prove wrong. Its vast world asks you to explore every corner of it, and while it retains the control elements of Sams Returns, they feel much better on the Switch. This is a good Metroid 5 and more than enough to be chosen as the Editor’s Choice for Switch games.

ZDR, a planet that represents nothing

Metroid Dread occurs after Metroid Fusion, and both the dangerous Metroid and the more dangerous X parasite appear to have been eradicated by Samus Aran’s hands. Both are galaxy-threatening creatures, and everyone is safer without them. Therefore, if evidence of X present on the unknown planet ZDR is found, this is a source of concern. The Galactic Federation sends a group of advanced research robots called EMMI to ZDR and soon loses contact with them. So, of course, they send Samus to investigate the situation.

Immediately after landing, Samus encounters an armored warrior who looks like Chozo, the alien race that raised her. The warrior attacks Samus and easily defeats him. Samus wakes up deep in the ZDR a few hours later, and most of his power suit’s armor and weapons are literally torn and disabled. This is the beginning of Metroid Dread. Samus is in the bowl of the alien planet and is very weak against the threats he faces.

A good explanation for why Samus, who was almost invincible after winning a fusion suit at Metroid Fusion, was shrunk again to a vulnerable target with a single energy tank and a weak-armed cannon in her name. This is a general premise of Metroid games, often little explained, and is necessary for the series formulas to work. After all, the overall appeal of the “search action” genre (reading Metroidvania) is to slowly explore a world that opens itself up as more tools are available to overcome obstacles. Starting the game with space jumps and screw attacks makes me sick.

Classic and robust controls

In essence, Metroid Dead is a side-scrolling platformer game with a focus on exploration and shooting. Core controls start with a simple Metroid series input. Run with the analog stick on the left, jump with the B button and fire with the Y button. Mercury Steam then added a few more controls to add elements to the Samus Returns, a 3DS remake of Metroid II. You can use the analog stick on the right to aim 360 degrees, the L button to aim accurately, and press X when the enemy flashes yellow to perform a melee counter attack. You can also slide under the object by holding down left or right and pressing ZL (important considering you won’t get the morph ball until you get into the game well). That’s when you started.

The more tools you unlock, the more input will activate them. Press and hold the R button to launch a missile, ZR launches a grappling beam, and pressing and holding the Y button in different situations can charge shots in different ways. Of course, when you finally get it, you can push it down to get caught in the morph ball and go through even tighter spaces. Second, Aeion’s abilities inherited from Samus Returns offer even more tricks. Click the analog stick on the right to create a cloak, hold down the A button and tilt the analog stick on the left in one direction for a short dash teleport.

It may seem a bit complicated compared to previous side-scrolling Metroid games other than Samus Returns, but it quickly felt natural. I wasn’t a big fan of Samus Return’s precise aiming and melee counters, and felt that I slowed down a game with a lot of combat. However, using a full-size right analog stick makes aiming at the Metroid Dread much smoother. Also, enemies usually don’t feel like bullet sponges that need to be used, reducing the need and convenience of melee counters. The size and pace of the Metroid Dread also helps. That exploration is a much larger part of the game than Samus Returns (originally designed for the Game Boy) and gives the title a better balance of overall flow.

Exploring Metroid Dread

The core gameplay of Metroid Dread is the same as any other Metroid game. It explores the surroundings and gently guides you through certain routes due to the presence of obstacles that cannot be passed. You will find new weapons and abilities to overcome those obstacles, allowing you to run around larger areas. There are many more tools to extend your gameplay area. repeat.

ZDR is the ideal setting for this game. This is because there are multiple regions, some of which are huge planets close to the size of the entire Super Metroid map. These areas are crossed by elevators, trams and teleporters, and travel between them. ZDR gives the impression of a huge interconnected world rather than a series of locations linked by a single elevator. This is easily the largest side-scrolling Metroid world ever (probably the largest of all Metroid series, but it’s very difficult to compare the realm of 3D Metroid Prime games directly to the 2D ones).

The Metroid Dread map helps you explore the world and doesn’t take you on the railroad for the purpose of rushing brightly flashing like the Metroid Fusion, Metroid Zero Mission, and Samus Returns maps. It expects you to keep track of where you should go, and what you haven’t seen yet, and provides you with the tools to manage them. The map will show you when you find items and obstacles and will show you if you have already collected the former and overcame the latter. Doors and barriers are labeled by type to clearly indicate if they are still open. If you have not yet obtained the associated upgrade, it will be identified with a “???” to indicate that it cannot pass. These are incredibly useful features that allow you to decide where to go on your own without holding your hand during the game.

Run from robot

But it’s not just about exploring caves and fighting monsters. The biggest addition to Metroid Dread is the EMMI robot programmed to hunt Samus. They chase as soon as they find Samus, and unless you manage a very difficult timed counter, it’s an immediate game over to get caught by them. In fact, it is virtually undestroyed except under very special conditions.

But not everything is hopeless. EMMI patrols only the assigned zones and will not hunt unless the screen shows a slight static effect indicating that you are in one of those zones. These areas are built with cat-and-mouse in mind, so running from EMMI feels like a skill and planning challenge, not just being chased by unstoppable monsters. You can also destroy each EMMI in progress. This is done by receiving an Omega Energy Charge that penetrates the armor (although it disappears as soon as the EMMI is defeated). This is very satisfying and opens up the zone to a wider and more relaxed exploration.

I didn’t like being chased by an enemy who killed me with a single blow, so I was prepared to hate EMMI, but it was a pleasant surprise. Encounters with them can be tense and inspiring, but thanks to the well-depicted areas they stalk, they are not always a stressful threat. Oh, and if you’re worried about Samus’s characteristics from Metroid: if the other Ms have been taken over by this game, don’t be afraid. Metroid Dread Samus Aran does not freeze or panic. So far.

Quite a game

The action of Metroid Dread is 2D, but the graphics are completely 3D and it looks great. The background is diverse and colorful, both in different regions of ZDR and in different regions of those regions. Most locations are unique and have set pieces and layouts that distinguish them from nearby rooms, preventing the sensation of simply copying and pasting any part of the game to make the ZDR look bigger. The action in progress is consistently smooth, packed with a variety of weapons and enemy flashy effects that pop out unobstructed. The cutscenes that show Samus and the boss up close are full of detail and give personality to a few characters in the game.

Short but satisfied

I reached the end of Metroid Dread in less than 6 hours. This is a considerable amount of time for the first playthrough of the Metroid game. There is no content other than the main game. There are some hidden Chozo records and various end graphics that you can get based on how long it takes to win the game and how thorough the game is. There is no multiplayer mode.

This is all standard for side-scrolling Metroid games. The lasting attraction is to find all the last collectibles and play the game repeatedly to make it faster. I’m not a speed runner, but ZDR’s open design seems to offer a lot of potential for optimizing and leveraging the game. We look forward to seeing sequence breaks and advanced techniques that will allow speed runners to get out of the Metroid Dread. I’m not the one to get the game done in a hurry, but I can certainly see Metroid Dread playing from time to time. After reaching the end (to avoid spoilers), I started a new save file to take more screenshots and started enjoying those tense early sections again.

Samus is really back

Metroid Dread is a great and worthy game with the title of “Metroid 5”. By building a huge, open world from scratch, Mercury Steam can create a much more compelling and fast-paced Metroid experience than Samus Returns, and developers clearly shake the awkwardness associated with the Castlevania era. I did. It looks good, has good control, and is happy to play.

It shows the same technological leap forward for SNES and Game Boy Advance Metroid games that the Legend of Zelda: Link to the World did for The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past. The comparison is not very straightforward, as the settings and scope of the two Zelda games are very similar. Therefore, it cannot be honestly said that Metroid Dread is equal to or better than Super Metroid. Metroid Dread is dripping with sophisticated quality, making it easy to win Editor’s Choice designations. This is another Nintendo Switch game that should be in your collection.

