Twitch hacker releases source code for streaming platform

According to a VGC report, an anonymous hacker posted a 125GB torrent link that includes all Twitch, including source code and commit history. The leak also includes streamer revenues from 2019 onwards, with information suggesting that Vapor, a rival to Amazon-owned streaming platform Steam, may actually exist.

The download was posted to 4chan today, explaining that its source is part of a very dangerous leak, and states that it contains the following:

> Throughout twitch.tv, commit history dates back to the early beginnings

> Twitch client for mobile, desktop and video game consoles

> Various proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch

> All other properties owned by Twitch, such as IGDB and CurseForge

> Unreleased Steam rivals from Amazon Game Studios

> Twitch SOC internal red team tool (laughs)

And poster notes, payment reports for creators from 2019 to the present. Find out how much your favorite streamer actually makes!

The motivation for the leak, which calls Twitch a nasty toxic sewage pool, is to drive turmoil and competition in online video streaming spaces. They add, we pwnd them completely. It also contains the #DoBetterTwitch hashtag.

Kotaku has confirmed that this is a working torrent, and VGC claims that anonymous sources within Twitch have confirmed that the data is legitimate. We apparently asked Twitch for further comment, but didn’t get a response at the time of publication.

The consequences of such a leak can be enormous. Obviously, the first thing a person with a Twitch account should do is change their password immediately and set up two-factor authentication. We also recommend that you reset the stream key to protect your data.

But the long-term problem is much more complicated. Only the financial information of the famous streamers that go out there is very serious for Twitch, with millions of dollars.

The leaked data is reported to contain information about Vapor, which is rumored to be a rival to Steam that integrates the store into the Twitch platform. More information may be revealed as the leak is dug down. And, of course, this is marked as Part 1 and suggests that hacking could have compromised more information.

This all happens during many hard times for Twitch. The #DoBetterTwitch / #TwitchDoBetter hashtags are at the forefront of user efforts demanding better service from the platform, including boycotts that demand action against hatred attacks. Twitch seems to be moving positively, but still finds a way to do terrible things.

Stay up-to-date on the consequences of leaks that can cause serious astonishment on Amazon. As the hacker said in 4Chan, Jeff Bezos paid $ 970 million for this and offered it for free.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/report-twitch-is-hacked-and-its-source-code-is-in-the-1847808252

