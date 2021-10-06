Mark Zuckerberg refuses to claim profits and accuses Facebook of “false photos”





Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he was disappointed with how his company was portrayed.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke silence on Tuesday about a scandal that plagued the company by emailing employees, alleging a “false picture” depicting a social networking giant. The email, also posted on Zuckerberg’s Facebook account, follows a congressional hearing about the impact Facebook has on users.

“I think many people find it hard to read because recent reports don’t reflect the companies we know,” Zuckerberg wrote in an email. “We are deeply interested in issues such as safety, well-being and mental health.

“It’s hard to see reports that misrepresent our work and motivation,” he continued. “At the most basic level, I think most of us are unaware of the false picture of the company being drawn.”

Zuckerberg’s comment urged U.S. lawmakers to provide more active surveillance of social networks by former Facebook product manager Francis Hogen, who leaked thousands of company internal documents, and the product “hurts children.” , Caused division and weakened democracy. “

The document she leaked provided the basis for a series of articles in The Wall Street Journal, ignoring research into the potential harm to teenage girls, among other things, and interacting with each other on the actual platform. We conclude that we have made some algorithm changes to improve the behavior. The user is “angry”. Facebook claims that the Wall Street Journal mischaracterized the study.

Haugen revealed on Sunday 60 minutes that he was a whistleblower, accusing Facebook of choosing to optimize for his own benefit, such as making more money over and over again. bottom.

In his post on Tuesday, Zuckerberg rejected the claim that the company was most interested in profits, saying “it’s not true.” He also defended recent changes to the algorithm that pushes content into the user’s news feed.

“This change has reduced viral video and more content from friends and family. We knew this meant that people would spend less time on Facebook, but the survey said. , Suggested that it was right for people’s well-being, “Zuckerberg wrote. “Is that done by a company that values ​​profit over people?”

He also mentioned the impact of his platform on teens, saying that it’s important for him that the products Facebook builds are “safe and good” for children.

“Think about how many school-aged children have phones,” he wrote. “Rather than ignoring this, tech companies need to build an experience that meets their needs while keeping them safe.”

Zuckerberg has pointed out Facebook’s decision to suspend the development of a children’s version of Instagram, including parental controls.

“Given all the questions about whether this is really better for the kids, we pause the project, spend more time interacting with the experts, and whatever we do will help. I confirmed. “

Zuckerberg also points out that he is a defender of the latest Internet regulations, Hogen said in a testimony on Tuesday that the company needs more surveillance and more information. Stated.

“Parliament can change the rules Facebook plays and stop many of the harm Facebook is currently doing,” Hogen told the Senate subcommittee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/mark-zuckerberg-rejects-profits-claim-slams-false-picture-of-facebook/

