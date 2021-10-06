Apple pays $ 95 million in Apple Care class proceedings





Apple Inc. will pay $ 95 million in a class action lawsuit accusing the company of replacing consumer products covered by Apple Care and Apple Care + with refurbished products rather than new or equivalent, according to the proceedings. I agreed.

According to court documents, the class action was filed in 2016 and includes individuals who purchased Apple Care or Apple Care + directly or through the iPhone Upgrade Program after July 20, 2012 and received a remanufactured replacement device. It was.

According to Apple’s Apple Care, if the device is defective or needs to be replaced due to accidental damage, Apple will [device] Use new or comparable new products in terms of performance and reliability. ”

Under AppleCare, the “new” device can be new or remanufactured.

File-iPhone 11 Pro Max found at Apple retail stores.

However, the plaintiffs in the class proceedings alleged that the exchanged items did not meet the Apple Care criteria advertised.

Plaintiffs have used the opinions of electricians and statisticians to prove that remanufactured parts cannot and will work as well as new replacements.

According to the proceedings, one expert said, “In the first 13 weeks, the refurbished replacement iPhone is 2.3 times more likely to fail than the new replacement iPhone, and the refurbished iPad replacement is better than the new iPhone replacement. We have determined that it is 1.7 times more likely to fail. ”

Plaintiffs received approximately 13% to 25% of the estimated damages in the proceedings.

“We are very pleased with this settlement and know that if approved by the court, millions of Apple customers will only receive compensation, despite the transactions we have achieved. The class action has the ability to uncover the problems it faces daily, Steve W. Berman, one of the plaintiff’s leading lawyers, told the FOX TV station.

This proceeding is just one of many nasty proceedings that Apple has been involved in over the years.

In 2020, Apple agreed to pay up to $ 500 million as part of a year-long “Batterygate” scandal settlement agreement.

In 2017, the tech giant admitted that it used software updates to slow down older iPhones, offering official apologies and price cuts for battery replacement programs.

In August 2021, Apple emailed users about cheaper payment methods for digital subscriptions and media by allowing iPhone app developers to avoid commission systems that generate billions of dollars a year for iPhone makers. I agreed to be able to do it.

The concession announced on August 26 covers email notifications, but does not allow in-app notifications, but in a lawsuit filed on behalf of the U.S. iPhone app developer almost two years ago. It is part of a preliminary settlement.

Apple will also set up a $ 100 million fund to pay thousands of app developers whose proceedings range from $ 250 to $ 30,000. App developers have more flexibility in setting different prices within their app, expanding their options from about 100 to 500 choices.

Last month, a federal judge gave a green light in a class action lawsuit alleging that Apple’s Siri voice assistant was infringing on user privacy.

According to Reuters, Judge Jeffrey White of the U.S. District Court said plaintiffs recorded private conversations on a daily basis for “accidental activation” and Apple provided the conversations to advertisers. He said he was allowed to proceed with a proceeding to prove. Plaintiffs allege that Apple violated federal eavesdropping and California privacy laws.

Separate proceedings against Google and Amazon make similar allegations about the Voice Assistant. One of the most common allegations cited in the proceedings was that the conversation was recorded without the consent of the user and used by the advertiser to target the plaintiff.

The Associated Press and FOX Business contributed to this report.

