Far Cry 6 Review – Far Cry 6





The tick is a guerrilla. Or at least that’s what is said throughout Far Cry 6. Despite talking about revolutionaries, abundant DIY super weapons, and lush new tropical settings, this is still Far Cry because you’ve been playing it almost all the time 10 years from now. The formula will still be a fun game, but after more than 20 hours to dodge animal attacks, free outposts and make friends with local oddballs, you intend to carry out a revolution. There’s more than an ironic hint that you’re doing’Yara Island.

Following in the footsteps of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey-a few years behind the curve-Ubisoft imbues the FPS series with a light RPG mechanism, an obsession with gear collection and creation. Tick ​​abilities are defined by the gun and equipment you equip, rather than leveling up and unlocking new skills. Initially, this has some limitations. Why can’t I use all the different stealth takedowns and resistances for all damage types? But after a while, you’ll complete the set and settle on a build that suits your playing style. Once you’re comfortable, find new ways to strengthen your tick weapons and make them better in your area of ​​choice.

A set of fire-resistant armor may feel too harsh in most battles, but Molotov cocktails, flamethrowers, and supremo to set the area (an improvised weapon that acts as the de facto ultimate ability). ) If there is a fire around you, you will find that it is virtually unstoppable. The obvious trade-off is that playing with a flame-breathing backpack as a rebel that looks like a giant Mad Max isn’t the best way to make it unobtrusive. I loved combining gear sets to incorporate the new boots and gloves I discovered. Replacing a pair of trainers that speed up crouching movement speed to wake up a road warrior means I’m now taking a little damage from the fire, but instead I feel like a sprinter’s pace and bushes Zipper around and cruelly kill soldiers without being found.

Far Cry 6 can actually lean towards your favorite playstyle by forcing you to carefully consider your loadout. Forgetting the entire Far Cry 5 skill tree, Yarra is constantly reassessing the skills and buffs he wants to use between battles. Not all of the gear you pick up is built into your setup. Some things look totally useless, like jeans that reduce the damage when bitten by a shark, but everything makes you think about your build.

All weapons have been slightly tweaked with a pile of changes such as ammo types, optics, suppressors, perks, laser sights and more. Customization has been included in the series since Far Cry 5, but there are many more options here. This is especially true for reward slots. This allows you to add minor buffs such as additional damage to enemies below, faster reloads, and a chance to heal yourself with each kill. This works well for the most part and provides a satisfying reward by faithfully cleaning the crafting materials and polishing your favorite guns to unleash your build’s strengths.

The one that doesn’t work is the new ammo type. The Far Cry 6 you can buy here has multiple enemy prototypes, each using a particular type of ammo and being vulnerable to a particular type of ammo. Therefore, to get the best chance in battle, you need to scout the enemy fortress, see Goon’s cocktails on the menu, and build weapons to counter them. This means choosing different types of ammo in the four weapon slots and choosing armor with associated resistance. The process is, frankly, exhausted, and if you don’t follow it, you’ll find that some enemies can put the entire magazine on a tank before it collapses. Armor-piercing shells seem to be the only ammo type that can reliably pass through combat without constantly changing weapons, but they are so good at chewing enemies that other options are redundant.

Similarly, I find it pointless to have armor bonuses for different types of projectiles. You can’t always tell what kind of enemy you’re facing, so you can’t always predict what kind of damage you need to increase. If you have no strategy and can use explosives or poison to kill your enemies, you feel unfairly punished. Similarly, Far Cry 6 rarely requires FPS. Therefore, these additional considerations are less disturbing and only dilute combat with unnecessary contradictions.

These strong and weak traits are especially frustrating when it comes to using resolver weapons that make up the more vibrant side of Far Cry 6 weapons. There are cannons that fire fireworks, crossbows that throw vinyl records, harpoon launchers that can skewer enemies, and EMP rifles that can take helicopters out of the sky. The harpoon launcher is my favorite. A huge and inefficient weapon that rewards the risk of using it by fixing the enemy to the wall. However, despite its large size and long reload animation, the Harpoon Launcher is unable to shoot most enemies in one shot beyond the first two areas of Far Cry 6. The harpoon is not an armor-piercing shell, so a grunt with a helmet and some shoulder pads can shrug the first shot and kill you while loading the second shot. ..

These resolver weapons are fun, but when they are said to be “guerrilla” weapons, they can be dizzying. I can give all reasonable dramatic licenses and “cool rules” indulgence, but firing colorful fireworks salvos in tanks is not just the way the guerrilla war is fought, and You don’t have to be such an expert to know it. Therefore, it offers a more interesting option than the rocket launcher, but only undermines the experience Ubisoft is likely to offer. They don’t make me feel like a guerrilla soldier.

Fortunately, Yarra’s large open world does a great job of realizing this part of fantasy. There are countless outposts, anti-aircraft weapons, and obstacles scattered around the island’s main roads, but most of the country is wild and, with too much attention, can easily escape to the jungles and hills. I can do it. .. Narrow roads pass through dense jungles and wind around the mountains. In most cases, it’s faster to ride a horse on these winding tracks than to speed up around Yarra in a sports car. Cleverly, whenever you’re off the highway, you’re missing out on your heat level, which is the Far Cry 6 version of GTA’s desire, and encourages you to spend as much time in the shadows as possible. ..

To complement this new focus on Far Cry’s wilderness, Ubisoft has apparently taken a very long time to traverse the mountains, caves, jungles and swamps of Yarra. Far Cry 5’s portrayal of Montana is realistic, but exploring on foot is painless, with miles of fir-tree-covered hillsides dominating much of Hope County. rice field. Yarra’s diverse biomes are a major challenge for mites, but they usually do not involve driving, such as using grappling hooks to scale mountains, riding long roads, or diving. There are several. A nearby river. The terrain is also skillfully used around outposts, and you can’t remember approaching a single military base without first moving to a place with a good view of nature and doing reconnaissance. Not because I had to do it, but because it felt like an organic part of the process.

And yes, as if we had to say about Ubisoft’s open world games at this point, Yara is a stunningly beautiful virtual world to see and wander around. However, it is difficult to shake the feeling that the setting is insubstantial. Yarra, its fascist regime, and its revolutionary factions are a collection of cultural stereotypes and metaphors that feel more like a set dresser than the real world or incredible tyranny. Many of these are mediocre and relatively harmless, but there are more serious cases of misrepresentation, such as the concept of “naturally-born” guerrillas and the constant exchange of English-Spanish dialogue.

As for the main story, I think it’s a Far Cry game that ultimately provides some meaningful criticism to back up its exciting marketing. There are some powerful lines of dialogue throughout, and a small nod to the unpleasant truth that breaks through stupidity and pauses you, but in most cases Far Cry 6 is racist, American imperialism, etc. I’m happy to just drop the topic on the topic, and finally fascism in a non-substantial way.

Then, the main story seems to be forgotten a little. The bad guys, his adjutants and advertisers who make up the ranks of Antón Castillo are very, very bad people. They torture, lie, slaughter, and enslave without repentance, and their sole concern seems to be what Anton thinks of them. Taking them down is satisfying, but it’s not particularly memorable. And after some Far Cry games with exactly the same main quest structure, it’s a bit annoying to be able to accurately guess how many more missions before the next big set piece.

Before the verdict, there is one last note about the bug. If you’ve played a few previous entries, it’s not surprising that Far Cry 6 has a pretty ridiculous bug, but I haven’t seen anything that breaks the game, but my experience. Is always hampered by strange events-around Yarra. Watching one character fire in the background, another character tells a tragic inside story. When I open my parachute, I die randomly. An explosive that connects to an invisible wall and explodes in front of you. Pass through a flock of chickens that spawn continuously on the same small road. I’m watching over the civilians for fear of sprinting to get in the way of my car because of the safety of the pavement. Again, nothing breaks the game, but it’s consistent enough to make it hard to immerse yourself in the world.

Far Cry 6 is about to be released. Check the system requirements page to see if the rig fits your purpose.

