With the success of New World, Amazon CEO was convinced that the game could become the company’s largest entertainment sector.





Amazon’s colonial-flavored MMO New World seems to have worked well enough for tech giants, and CEO Andy Jashinow said the game far outstripped Amazon’s efforts in music, movies, and television. believe.

Bloomberg reports that Jasie, who replaced the company’s founder Jeff Bezos as CEO earlier this year, said at a GeekWire meeting Tuesday that Amazon had finally stepped into the game thanks to New World. .. He tampered with Bloomberg’s own report earlier this year, suggesting that Amazon doesn’t know how to make a good game.

“There are a lot of articles written, and there are people who say,’Amazon knows how to build everything but games, why they can’t build games,'” said Jasie. “It takes a few, or a few times, to find a hit, but they haven’t lost their determination.”

New World certainly hit Amazon, recording over 900,000 simultaneous players over the weekend. However, it follows a series of attention-grabbing failures. Amazon’s first game, Crucible, is notorious for being reverted to beta after launch and then canned. Sport-like follow-up titles-MOBA Hybrid Breakaway and Amazon’s Jeremy Clarkson car Thailand-England tour has improved a bit.

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

Also, it is not yet known how long the new world will survive. Our own team is divided on whether New World is a fascinating PVP sandbox (and a great fishing sim) or a boring chore with terrible jumps and boring homes. Talking to Bloomberg, DFC intelligence analyst David Cole said it was “too early” to determine if New World had the legs that Amazon believed.

“It’s not a disaster, you can say,” says Cole. “If it’s not Amazon, it’s not what we consider to be a huge game, in the sense that you don’t pay much attention to it.”

New World has been around for at least enough time to see the first updates after its release. Update 1.0.1, which arrived earlier this week, includes a number of bug fixes, changes to the game’s AFK timer, and (thankfully) a warning dialog box to keep these end-of-life long queues in place. It is.

