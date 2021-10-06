State-of-the-art vehicle technology obsolete Many owners are not willing to use them, JD Power discovers





Genesis is ranked highest in overall innovation.Hyundai is the highest ranked mass market brand

Troy, Michigan, October 6, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-While new car technology is the main reason buyers choose another car, many new cars don’t want some of them. It has several functions. JD Power 2021 US Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, SM released today. This is costly for both car makers and buyers.

Christine Korge, Executive Director of JD Power’s Human-Machine Interface, said: “If the owners are getting the value of the money, this is fine, but some features seem useless to many owners.”

The study found that for more than one-third of advanced technology, less than half of owners use technology during the first 90 days of ownership. Non-users say they don’t need these technologies in most cases. For example, 61% of owners say they have never used in-vehicle digital market technology, and 51% say they don’t need it. Owners feel the same about driver / passenger seat communication technology, with 52% saying they have never used this technology and 40% saying they don’t need it.

Effective implementation of technology in a vehicle has a positive impact on the owner’s decision to purchase another vehicle equipped with that technology. The highest run scores in this survey are camera rearview mirrors and ground view cameras, both ranked in the top three by owners who want to install them in their next vehicle.

“JD Power has a wealth of transaction data, showing that if an automaker builds the wrong combination of features in a vehicle, it will hurt profits and speed of sale,” said Cologge. “TXI’s research quantifies the benefits of consistency between what the owner really wants and what the car manufacturer produces.”

Below are the main findings of the 2021 survey.

Dealers can influence how owners feel about the value of technology. Demonstrations of dealers at the time of delivery help owners stay engaged in new technologies. For example, in the case of secure exit assistive technology, the owner can have a very deep understanding of the system when learning the system from the dealer. However, without dealer education, owners often do not fully understand technology and its value, which poses challenges for overall acceptance. Similarly, when dealers demonstrate trailer assistive technology, satisfaction improves to 8.69 (on a 10-point scale) compared to 7.83 when learning from external sources. However, owners are more than twice as likely to learn about this technology from external sources (71%) than dealers (30%).

Some technologies improve the driving experience, while others do not. Many owners have shown poor performance of interior gesture control technology that responds to hand movements rather than touch. Owners of this feature have shown that there are very many 41 issues per 100 vehicles (PP100). The technology also has the lowest overall satisfaction score for this survey for the second consecutive year. In contrast, the one-pedal drive technology offered in some electric vehicles has received very high satisfaction and owners have cited relatively few issues (8PP100).

Technical desires are not always transferable between global markets. The US and China JD Power TXI surveys include 21 of the same advanced and emerging technologies, but owner satisfaction scores vary from country to country. The camera’s rear-view mirror technology has scored high in the United States, but Chinese owners have the most problems with this technology (18PP100). When it comes to terrestrial view camera technology, 62% of US owners say they “definitely” want the technology again, but only 24% of Chinese owners say the same thing.

Tesla’s informal score is the highest in the survey. Tesla will receive an Innovation Index Score of 668 (1,000 points scale). Automakers are not officially ranked among other brands in the survey because they do not meet the ranking criteria. Unlike other manufacturers, Tesla does not give JD Power permission to investigate the owners of the 15 states that sell their vehicles. Based on that limit, the Tesla score is calculated based on a sample survey from owners in 35 other states.

Highest ranked brand

Genesis has an Innovation Index score of 634, the highest ranking in the overall and premium segments, and offers a high level of advanced technology throughout its product lineup. In the premium segment, Cadillac (551) ranks second, followed by Volvo (550), BMW (545) and Mercedes-Benz (523).

Hyundai is ranked highest in the mass market segment with a score of 519. Kia (510) is ranked second, followed by Nissan (502), Subaru (499) and GMC (498).

Winner of the Advanced Technology Award

The TXI survey analyzes 36 technologies. These technologies fall into four categories: New automation; energy and sustainability; infotainment and connectivity. Only highly classified technologies are eligible for the award.

The Cadillac Escalade is a premium model that won the Convenience Award for camera rearview mirror technology. The Ram 1500 is a mass market model that has also won the Convenience Award for camera rearview mirror technology.

Lexus IS won the Emerging Automation Award for Premium Models for its reverse automatic emergency braking technology. The Hyundai Elantra is a new automation award-winning mass market model for front cross-traffic warning technology.

Lexus IS received an award for premium segment infotainment and connectivity for virtual assistant connectivity to vehicle technology. Kia K5 has also won infotainment and connectivity awards in the mass market segment for virtual assistant connectivity to vehicle technology.

The 2021 US Tech Experience Index (TXI) survey is based on responses from 110,827 owners of new 2021 model vehicles surveyed after 90 days of ownership. This study was conducted from February to July 2021.

The TXI Survey conducts JD Power Initial Quality Survey (IQS) SM and JD Power Vehicle Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Survey SM by measuring how effectively each car brand brings new technology to the market. Complement. The TXI survey combines the adoption level and implementation excellence of each brand’s new technology. The run measurement looks at how much the owner likes the technology and the number of problems that occur while using the technology.

About JD Power

JD Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, data and analytics. JD Power, a pioneer in understanding consumer behavior using big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and algorithmic modeling capabilities, has over 50 years of keen industry intelligence on customer interaction with brands and products. I have provided it. World-leading businesses in key industries rely on JD Power to guide their customer service strategies.

JD Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information on the company’s business offerings, please visit JDPower.com/business. JD Power Auto Shopping Tools can be found at JDPower.com.

