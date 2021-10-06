The best smart display of 2021





Smart displays can do many things. You can answer questions, control your home, play music, make phone calls, and even act as a mini TV like a smart speaker.

Models are now available, from devices that simply add a display to a smart speaker to a full-fledged smart home hub. I searched the latest models of Amazon and Google and found the best model for my home. In the end, the two stood out as the most impressive and versatile.

Overall the best smart display

The Echo Show 8 is the best smart display we’ve tested, with a versatile 8-inch screen that fits everywhere. You can do everything you expect from a smart display, and Alexa can respond to queries both voice and visual.

Smart display ideal for nightstands

Google’s Nest Hub is the perfect smart display for a nightstand because it doesn’t have a camera. And in that place, it acts as a full-featured alarm clock with built-in sleep tracking.

Jacob Chlor

The Amazons Echo Show 8 is the best smart display we’ve tested, with a versatile 8-inch screen that fits everywhere. You can do everything you expect from a smart display. Alexa can respond to queries both audibly and visually, without the fluffy features that provide no real value.

The 8-inch screen performed very well in our tests, but due to its compact size, the Show 8 works in a variety of spaces, from next to the kitchen sink to the office desk. Also on the side table in the living room. When asked about the weather, Show 8 goes beyond traditional smart speakers by displaying an enhanced forecast with a verbal response to the weather for the day. The default screen also shows the news feed along with the time and weather. The screen is big enough that it doesn’t get too crowded and you don’t have to squint to create text like the more cramped Show5s displays.

We don’t recommend shooting full-length movies with Show 8 because the display isn’t as good as the iPad Mini of the same size, for example, but many streaming services such as Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu are natively supported. .. So if you want to see an episode like this, just ask Alexa. It’s a decent screen for movies and much more fun than Show 5.

We’ve noticed watching TV episodes here and there, but most of the time Show 8 is a recipe for video calls with family and friends (via Alexa or Food Network Skill) in the kitchen. It turned out to be more useful as a great tool and for playing music.

You can also make Show 8 act as a digital photo frame. This is useful if you are in the living room. In a future update, you’ll be able to swipe and use widgets with the Alexa skill of your choice. And this is your first chance to really customize your experience here.

The Show 8 pyramid-like design tilts the display back a little. This helps prevent some glare. It also provides a built-in riser on the screen, taking into account that it starts about 1 inch from the bottom of the device. It has the ability to be quite bright and can counteract brightly lit spaces or direct fluorescent lights. Similarly, it darkens the visual brightness and tones at night.

The physical volume control and the very important mute button are on the top along with the camera’s shutter switch. In this way, you can decide when you will see a 13-megapixel lens. And I was seriously impressed with the Show 8 lenses, as they are mostly the same as those used in the expensive Show 10. It also works like the iPad’s Center Stage to fit within the frame using the digital pan and zoom features, but it’s significantly slower here.

Show 8 has the right combination of features to satisfy most people looking for a smart display, but with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Amazon Sidewalk, it’s perfect as a smart home hub. It’s not a good choice. Water is recommended to turn off the latter. If you’re looking for a display that could also be a smart home hub, get the Echo Show 10. This more sophisticated model has Zigbee built-in, so you can quickly get a large number of smart home gadgets (bulbs, wall outlets, etc.) online. simply. But if you don’t need them, Show 10 may be overkill.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The Googles Nest Hub is the perfect smart display for a nightstand, which makes sense as a very full-featured alarm clock because it doesn’t have a camera. And really think about it. Do you want a camera near you? It’s not a great content-consuming device with a small screen and single speakers, but after a few weeks of bedside testing, NestHub has proved to be ideal for this application. It also has a built-in sleep tracking feature.

I love the Nest Hub design because its slim construction takes up much less space than the Show 8. The 7-inch display looks like it’s floating, but it’s actually latched onto a circular oval base. This design is smarter because it raises the display, making it easier to see than the Echo Show 5 or 8 when lying on the bed and looking at the nightstand.

The display is also very sharp and can be very bright with the sharp ability to automatically darken when needed. Overnight it switches to a simple screen that displays the time and date along with the wake-up time, which is also the exact color temperature in your space. This view isn’t as unpleasant as other displays like Show 5 and Show 8 when viewed in bed at night.

Nest Hubs’ sleep tracking feature uses a motion detection sensor embedded in the upper bezel. Also, when enabled, the microphone is used to listen to breathing patterns and snoring, track sleep, and monitor nighttime movements. It’s easy to get used to because of its neat approach and you don’t have to wear anything overnight. In our tests, it took about a week to get fully rhythmic, but we ended up delivering data that matched other sleep tracking devices. It’s a free feature now, but there’s a problem here, but Google said it could change in the future. We don’t buy Nest Hub just for sleep detection.

You can interact with the Google Assistant by voice as you would with a smart speaker, but Nest Hub’s visual interface is designed to be a somewhat smarter control panel, which makes it quite different from the Echo Show. It is divided into various tabs such as morning / evening, wellness, home control, media, games, communication, family, and discoveries. You can swipe between them with your finger, but Nest Hub reacts slowly to your input and takes about a second to respond.

If you’re using a smart home device within the Google Home ecosystem, the Nest Hub interface gives you easy control over all your devices, but it doesn’t necessarily bring your device online faster because only Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are readily available. Not always useful for. The device technically supports a threading standard with an internal border router, but that feature is not yet activated in the current model and should wait for future updates.

Nest Hub is not the best smart display for consuming content. YouTube is natively supported (you can search for videos, browse channels, and ask for suggestions through the Google Assistant), but the 7-inch display isn’t suitable for long-form content. .. Similarly, the single internal speaker is not very large. It’s a balanced mix, but it had some serious difficulties to fill even in a small bedroom. However, the morning alarm is fine and you can wake up. Control the volume using audio or a physical volume rocker on the back. The only other button is the mute switch.

After deciding on the test pool and all the smart displays to arrive, we started the test. And the main focus of our testing started with the setup process for each display and focused on convenience.

We paid close attention to the onboarding process and the amount that can be completed on the device itself compared to using the Android or IOS companion app. As expected, you need an Amazon account and a Google account to use Echo Show or Nest Hub, respectively.

After setup, I just tried it in different places in the apartment, so I started using each smart display. Kitchen, living room, office, bathroom, bedroom. And in any of these places, smart displays should help you get more done. Tested to ensure that it can quickly attract the attention of the display and return a quick response. Since these are smart displays, we tested the same prompt several times or tested variations to see possible visual answers.

To test the display quality, we tried a variety of content in more common use cases such as TV shows, movies, lyrics playback, Alexa responses, games, and more. We looked at how bright the display would be, especially in bright environments, and how dark the display would be in dark places. We also looked at how the display can handle glare from different light sources.

We’ve looked at the materials used and what they look like in a home environment from a design perspective. We paid close attention to whether there were physical buttons included and dedicated buttons that obstructed the camera’s field of view.

We also checked whether each device has a warranty and, if so, the scope of the warranty.

Echo Show 5 ($ 89.99; amazon.com)

The Echo Show 5 is the smallest smart display in Amazon’s lineup, with a 5-inch display focused on being an advanced alarm clock. It doesn’t offer the Google Nest Hub sleep tracking smart, so its capacity isn’t that great, but as a smart display, it’s as fast as a smaller Show device with Alexa responsiveness. The screen is more packed with the information presented. We do not recommend shooting film with this smart display. Also, while the 2 megapixel lens is good for video calls, it doesn’t shine the best light. It’s the cheapest echo show, and if you leave the camera covered, you could get a spot on the nightstand as an Alexa-powered alarm clock.

Echo Show 10 ($ 249.99; amazon.com)

The Echo Show 10 has a very impressive display that’s perfect for your kitchen, living room, office, or study. Its 10-inch screen automatically rotates so you can always see it. This is a real bonus for capturing content, chatting with friends, and cooking in the kitchen. There is some bliss in keeping the recipe on the kitchen counter and seeing it all the time. It also provides a rich sound with a lot of connectivity inside, while still facing the user. It is also ideal for smart homes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Zigbee. However, most people looking for a smart display don’t think they need what it offers, and it’s a lot more expensive than other models that will satisfy most users.

Nest Hub Max ($ 229.99; bhphotovideo.com and walmart.com)

Nest Hub Max loves its slim design, bright 10-inch display, and easy access to the Google Assistant. Like Nest Hub, it’s fully integrated with everything in Google, and people in the world will appreciate its features and knowledge. It’s responsive and even when used for playback, HubMax provides some of the best sounds you can find on your smart display. It’s very spacious, with powerful bass and a well-balanced mix. Aside from the price, our main drawback is the lack of a physical shutter for the camera. Yes, you can also click the mute button. This will also cut the lens, but it is advisable to use a physical shutter to block the view.

CNN Underscoreds Hands-on Test Details:

