Why whistleblower Francis Hogen is Facebook’s worst nightmare





A whistleblower who turned from a former Facebook employee to a whistleblower went to the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security with his previous work and inside thousands of pages reviewed and shared. Through both the documents, he elaborated on a wide range of knowledge about the company’s internal mechanics. With a member of the Diet. She then explained the technical mechanics of Facebook’s platform in a sophisticated and simple way, citing real-world examples of the harm they could cause.

She told lawmakers that Facebook’s products “hurt children, cause division, weaken democracy,” and prioritize interests over moral responsibility. Haugen was very critical of Facebook, but she was constructive and even hopeful.

“These problems can be solved. It’s safer, respects freedom of speech, and makes social media more enjoyable,” Hogen said. “Facebook can change, but obviously it’s not going to do it on its own … Congress can change the rules Facebook plays and stop much of the harm it causes.”

Hearings were held as Facebook is already facing increased regulatory scrutiny and is calling for the company to dissolve. Indeed, criticism of the company is a rare point in bipartisan agreements among lawmakers, and her testimony this week may only add consensus that Facebook needs to be curtailed by law. ..

“American heroes of the 21st century”

Haugen’s testimony was clearly convincing to the members of the subcommittee, who repeatedly praised her as a hero and vowed to protect her from potential retaliation by Facebook (FB). They revealed that they wanted to get her back for further testimony, perhaps bringing Zuckerberg in and attending his own hearing.

“You are an American hero of the 21st century,” Senator Ed Marquee told her. “Our country is very grateful to you for the courage you are showing here today.”

Unlike some Facebook executives who testified before Congress, Hogen didn’t seem to withhold information in hopes of protecting the company’s reputation. Also, unlike former Cambridge Analytica data analyst Christopher Wylie, who whistled on Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, Haugen was able to leverage his work experience within Facebook. In addition, Wiley was directly involved in the problematic work that Cambridge Analytica did with Facebook data, while Haugen was working on fixing Facebook’s issues as a member of the Citizen’s Integrity Team. In explaining and criticizing how the Facebook platform works, Haugen took advantage of her broad background working in technology. After studying electrical and computer engineering and MBA at Harvard, Haugen was in front of Facebook at multiple tech companies such as Google (GOOGL GOOGLE), Pinterest (PINS), Yelp (YELP), and the dating app Hinge. I was working. She specializes in “algorithm product management” and has worked on several ranking algorithms similar to those Facebook uses to organize the main news feed, she said in her testimony.

Haugen has made specific recommendations on how Facebook can change platforms and how regulators can create legislation that forces Facebook to make changes. This includes algorithms that rank content based on engagement and migration from popular-based metrics such as likes and comments from Instagram.

It was refreshing to move away from the usual grand position that comes from the more hostile Facebook-related hearings that usually develop into discussions about censorship, prejudice, and misinformation. Rather than focusing on the conflict over how Facebook handles different types of content, Haugen delved into the algorithms that surface that content and how they work.

Edge Facebook

Facebook made repeated attempts to damage Hogen’s credibility before, during, and after her testimony.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said on Twitter during the hearing: A post-hearing company statement also said she tried to portray her as an employee with little tenure, no direct reports or high levels of involvement, and testified on subjects she was not involved in. In an interview with CNN after the hearing, Facebook’s Head of Global Policy Management, Monica Bickart, said that the documents Haugen referred to during the hearing had a “misunderstanding” called “stolen documents.” rice field. And at the end of Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a 1,316-word statement criticizing the testimony on his Facebook page. Zuckerberg believes that the testimony as a whole created a “wrong image of the company,” and tech companies need to “build an experience that” “keeps them safe” and “meets” the needs of young people.

In his testimony, Hogen himself repeatedly admitted that he was not directly addressing child safety issues, instead quoting only the information he learned from Facebook’s own internal research documents, saying, “Anyone in the company is free to use it. “. Haugen also admitted that the questions were outside the scope of her knowledge and refused to answer them.

Facebook’s early efforts to snub Haugen didn’t impress the people inside the hearing. Senator Marsha Blackburn called for Stone’s tweet during the hearing, saying, “If Facebook wants to talk about children’s targeting, if they want to talk about their practices, privacy breaches, or violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, I Extends to you Invitation to move forward, take vows and testify in front of this committee. “

Whistleblower who wants to fix Facebook

In a phone call to reporters after the hearing, Senator Richard Blumenthal of the subcommittee said Hogen’s remarks were “convincing” and “trustworthy.”

“Francis Hogen wants to fix Facebook instead of burning it down,” Blumental said.

Indeed, it’s one of Haugen’s greatest assets as a credible witness who repeatedly told legislators that she was there because she believed in Facebook’s potential interests if the company could deal with serious problems. There may be one. Hogen even said he would work again on Facebook if he had the opportunity. She also opposed the dissolution of Facebook, instead emphasizing a joint solution with Congress, or said that “these systems are still alive and dangerous to dissolve.”

Haugen suggested that Congress “give Facebook the opportunity to declare moral bankruptcy and find ways to fix them together.” Hogen, who was asked to clarify the meaning of “moral bankruptcy,” said she imagined a process like financial bankruptcy with a “mechanism” to “forgive them” and “advance.”

“Facebook is stuck in a feedback loop where they can’t get out … they need to admit that they’ve done something wrong and need help to solve these problems. And that’s moral bankruptcy, “she said.

This is probably not the last time Hogen testifies before Congress. In a hearing, she said her time working on the counterintelligence issue on Facebook gave “strong national security concerns about how Facebook operates today.”

Blumental suggested that these national security concerns could be the subject of future subcommittee hearings.

