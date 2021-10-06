The latest update of Halides brings iPhone 13 Pros macro mode to older iPhones





Halide is one of the best photo apps on the iPhone, and the company has updated the app with new macro features designed to perfectly complement the new macro modes Apple added in this year’s iPhone 13 Pro model.

However, the Halides 2.5 update does more than just add support for Apple’s existing macro features on the iPhone 13 Pro. It goes one step further and adds macro mode to older iPhones as well. Use Apples Neural Engine for AI-based detail enhancement. It uses a neural network to squeeze out extra detail from the close-up shot, even when cropped. ..

Close up photos taken with Halide 2.5 in normal mode (left) and new macro mode (right) on the iPhone 12 Pro.

The official macro mode for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max uses the new ultra-wide-angle lens that Apple offers in more premium models. It adds an autofocus mode, unlike the ultra-wide-angle of regular iPhone 13 models or older iPhones. This enables super close-up shooting.

Halide mimics its effect in two ways. First determine which camera lens on the device can focus closest, then the app provides sub-millimeter focus control to get the perfect shot. Then use the neural macro feature described above to magnify the image so that you can create crisp photos even when cropped 2x or 3x.

Not as good as the iPhone 13 Pro, but a fun tool to try

To use macro mode with Halide, you must first update your app version to Halide 2.5 from the App Store. Then tap the AF button to turn off autofocus. This will bring up a manual focus menu where you can tap the new flower icon to enable macro mode.

I could easily test the beta version of the new update on the iPhone 12 Pro and the results are pretty impressive. It’s not yet at the level of the iPhone 13 Pros macro feature, but the physical performance of older hardware is still limited, but it’s certainly a better solution than just bringing the phone closer to the subject and expecting the best. .. A fun tool to play with. There is no iPhone 13 Pro useful for further testing, but according to Halide, its macro mode enhances its capabilities for even better macro photography.

Macro mode with Halide 2.5 shot with iPhone 12 Pro Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge Macro mode with Halide 2.5 shot with iPhone 12 Pro Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge

The addition of a new macro mode works on all iPhones that offer the Apples Neural Engine (including all releases after iPhone 8) and is free for Halide owners to update. Halide itself can be downloaded for free from the App Store with a 7-day free trial, with a $ 2.99 / month or $ 11.99 / year subscription, or a flat $ 49.99 lifetime price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/6/22711503/halide-iphone-13-pro-macro-mode-camera-app-update-older-devices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos