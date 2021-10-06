Frisco is one of the national masterminds for transportation innovation.Method is as follows





Frisco Economic Development Corporation sees Frisco as one big innovation lab. Industry leaders often boast of the city’s ingenious thinking and innovative approach, and are now advertised as Friscoway.

Frisco’s Chief Innovation Officer, Jason Cooley, said no other city in northern Texas operates at the same level of innovation as Frisco.

If some cities are incorporating innovative solutions into just a few industries, Frisco is leveraging skill sets throughout the city.

It really is only part of our culture. According to Cooley, we want and welcome innovation. In every aspect of Frisco, we are looking at ways to do things in a more innovative way. It really is the foundation of our city’s equilibrium.

The city certainly uses an innovative approach in all sectors, but is now known as the mastermind of transportation innovation.

Major transportation innovations

For years, city engineers have used innovative technologies and mobility solutions to prepare the Friscos infrastructure for future growth and development.

According to the Frisco EDC website, the city tests many technologies through pilot programs to help determine the best solution for transportation and mobility.

Recognized as the second largest city in the country to use connected car technology. This allows urban traffic signal networks to share data with consumer vehicles through platforms such as Audi Connect, Traffic Technology Services and CUBICs Trafficware. This automatically adjusts the signal timing at the intersection and optimizes traffic flow.

The city department will also use the Waze Connected Citizens Program to share travel information data such as vehicle collisions, road accidents, and road closures so that drivers can coordinate travel routes to improve the mobility of individual vehicles. To

The Waze app, which retrieves most of the data from incident-reporting drivers, allows cities to use crowdsourced data to optimize transportation system operations and minimize emergency response times.

In addition to data sharing and connected car technology, Frisco has also been at the forefront of self-driving car technology.

Frisco became Texas’s first self-driving shuttle test drive city in July 2018 when the Frisco Transportation Management Association launched an eight-month pilot program using Drive.ais’ self-driving on-demand shuttle. .. According to the city’s website, the shuttle has successfully carried nearly 5,000 passengers on a fixed route between Hall Park, Star and Frisco Station.

Frisco is also one of the first five cities in the United States to pilot autonomous delivery via FedExs Roxo in 2019. The on-demand delivery robot is designed to automate the delivery of last mile packages. Company.

In 2020, the city partnered with Starship Technologies to deploy 35 personal delivery devices in West Frisco to test food and grocery deliveries.

In a 10-week pilot program, robots delivered groceries across major roads and intersections, traveling a total of 4,621 miles, averaging 59 miles per day.

