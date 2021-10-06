Twitch confirms violations allegedly containing source code, creator payments





Twitch has been hacked and released a large amount of data allegedly containing source code for Amazon-owned streaming platforms, reports on creator payments, and details about unreleased Steam competitors from Amazon Game Studios.

An anonymous hacker on Wednesday posted a 125GB torrent containing information on the 4chan message board. This was previously reported by Video Games Chronicle. The publication said an anonymous company source confirmed that the leaked data was legitimate. Verge also reported that he was able to see the leak.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Twitch said it had confirmed the breach and is working to assess its size.

“We can see that the breach has occurred. Our team is urgently working to understand this degree,” the company tweeted. “We will update the community as additional information becomes available.”

Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

Twitch is one of the top streaming sites in the world, with about 2.5 million people watching the stream all the time. Twitch has become a popular way for gamers to share live streams playing video games, giving spectators the opportunity to discuss what’s happening on the screen and pay through subscriptions. Twitch has since expanded to become a place where people can share cooking lessons, stream travel experiences, and chat, but the game remains a big attraction. Twitch was acquired by Amazon in 2014 for $ 970 million as part of a major retail game promotion.

The Twitch leak is said to contain details about creator payments. Source code for the Twitch client for mobile, desktop, and video game consoles. Code related to your own SDK and internal AWS services. A Steam rival that has not been released by Amazon Game Studios. Data about other properties owned by Twitch. An internal security tool, according to the Video Game Chronicle. CNET does not independently verify the leaked data.

The leaked data is reported to show that Twitch’s top streamers have made millions of dollars on the platform over the last three years. Several streamers have confirmed to BBC News that the revenue list shared by the leak has accurate numbers.

From August 2019 to October 2021, the images of the revenue list shared on social media are the top earners of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, and other popular such as xQC and summit 1g. There seems to be a streamer following it.

The leak is labeled Part 1 and suggests that it may increase further in the future. Hackers haven’t said what other data they plan to publish. In 4chan’s post, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also delves into it, saying that “Bezos paid $ 970 million for this and is offering it for free.”

In recent months, the platform has faced criticism of its lack of action against hatred and harassment. In September, a group of streamers darkened as part of a # ADayOffTwitch, calling attention to a type of harassment in which people unleashed bot troops to abuse streamers.

Last month, Twitch filed a proceeding against two individuals allegedly carrying out a hate attack. The company also implements tools to help streamers eliminate harassment in channel chats.

Twitch said there were no additional comments on the breach at this time.

