Twitch Streamer doesn’t really care about payroll leaks





Most of the affected creators slept soundly when the news of a major Twitch data breach was reported, along with streamer payments over the last two years. It’s hard to determine how people react when you’re not actually going to see what’s going on.

But in America, the sun is rising and streamers are waking up to leaks, so it’s been incredibly cold. It’s probably not surprising that many of the relatively wealthy creators don’t care much about you, as they know they’re financially comfortable.

The strangest thing about people who are shocked to find out how much a particular Twitch streamer has earned is that the information is always public. Other companies * try to keep it secret *, but Twitch never does. It’s a good idea to start with a subcount of x2.5. October 6, 2021

As Jacksepticeye and Alanah Pearce point out, the top Twitch streamers who make a lot of money aren’t exactly in the news at this time. “The strangest thing about people shocked to know how much a particular Twitch streamer earned is that the information is always public,” Pearce tweeted. “Other companies try to keep it secret, but Twitch never does.”

HasanAbi also entertained those who were surprised or angry at the money streamers earned. “I just woke up to the fun news,” he tweeted. “I can’t wait for ppl to get angry again with my publicly available subcounts.” Like Hasan, not all streamer subscribers are always displayed on-stream, These numbers are generally pretty easy to figure out already.

On top of that, the energy surrounding the leak is primarily just streamers who are currently making fun of each other and themselves. Some of the big streamers at the top of the list, like TommyInit, Ranboo, and Sodapoppin, are just wandering around, with Tommy and Sodapoppin jokingly inflating their wealth.

All of my billions have returned straight to other cramping hot tub streamers. please do not worry.I remain grounded October 6, 2021

These streamers aren’t particularly angry at the rough, easily accessible subscriber numbers, and most viewers are already aware of their wealth. They are not so angry. What’s more interesting about Twitch’s massive hacking needs to be evidence of Steam’s competitors, along with VR chat games.

