Google Trekker-Whipsaw Product Design and Experience Innovation





The Trekker Backpack is Google’s mapping device that works with Street View, Google Maps and Google Earth. Take and create interactive maps of places on earth that are inaccessible to cars, such as nature trails, mysterious places like Machu Picchu, and dense city centres. Due to its unique mobility, trekkers are becoming a valuable tool for cartographers and are now used to document some of the finest places on earth for everyone to learn and enjoy. It has been.

The backpack is an all-in-one that includes a 360-degree camera array (creating a perfectly stitched image of the surroundings), two positioning lidars for mapping terrain, a computer with heatsink cooling, and two hot-swap batteries. The system. Our challenge was to configure all of these elements into a waterproof, highly durable and perfectly functional portable solution. Another goal was to make the Trekker backpack comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. Therefore, we have realized a well-balanced, lightweight design that is easy to put on and take off.

Google Trekker has created a subculture of travelers working to uncover new frontiers and share their experiences with the global community. From hiking in Yosemite to the rise of the canals of Venice to exploring the ancient city of Petra, people and organizations around the world use trekkers to record where they are passionate, Google Street View said. Danny Chan, Technical Program Manager, said.

