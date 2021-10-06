Social Solutions Wins 2021 Tech Cares Award from Trust Radius | Work





Social Solutions Global, a leading cloud software provider for nonprofit and public sector social welfare organizations, today announced that it has been awarded the 2021 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award. The company has been recognized for its outstanding support and care for its employees, customers, communities and the environment.

Erin Mulligan Nelson, CEO of Social Solutions, states that our core value as an organization is to be influential, provide client-inspired innovation, to belong to everyone, and to win together. It is to guarantee. Winning the TechCares Award for the second year in a row strengthens our commitment to achieving these values ​​through activities and programs that support our employees, clients and communities. We are proud to be recognized alongside other technology companies that are innovating and uniting to make a difference in this unprecedented era.

The 2nd Annual TechCares Award honors B2B technology companies that are more advanced than ever to provide strong corporate social responsibility (CSR) in 2020 and 2021. .. All recommendations have been thoroughly scrutinized by the TrustRadius research team.

TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat is pleased to announce the second winner of the Tech Cares Awards. For the past two years, we’ve been testing the tech community. We were inspired to see leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental and cultural spaces. Not only are these companies worthy of praise, but we also consider them great examples for us to build a stronger future together.

Social Solutions is committed to accelerating the impact of social good on the space and enabling communities to drive the final social change. As part of its core values ​​before and during the pandemic, the company has launched several initiatives to strengthen the company’s passion for employees, customers and the community.

Charitable donations and fundraising. Social Solutions was the first organization to contribute to the Austin Disaster Relief Fund in response to the urgent needs faced by families and communities in central Texas as a result of the devastating winter storm of 2021. ). ERG members act as a liaison between Social Solutions employees and leadership to ensure that all voices are heard and supported throughout the organization. ERG also facilitates ongoing education and discussion sessions on a variety of diversity, equity and inclusive topics. TreeFolks Partnership. Social Solutions has partnered with TreeFolks to plant trees in honor of all employees and clients, strengthening the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability. Volunteer influence program. Each employee is given 32 hours a year to volunteer in an organization that supports the cause they care most about. Wise and Well Program. The program connects employees to resources, provides educational resources, and provides employees with the opportunity to engage in enjoyable wellness challenges through a variety of benefits partners.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions, helps vendors tell their own stories, improve conversions, attract motivated buyers, and gain customer insights. Every month, more than 1 million B2B technology buyers (more than 50% of large companies) make informed purchase decisions using validated reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Social Solutions Global:

Social Solutions, a public interest corporation, is a leading provider of cloud software for non-profit and public sector social welfare organizations. Our apricot, Penelope, and ETO products provide clients with the most comprehensive and secure social good platform available, including case management, participant connectivity, data insights, results analysis, and funder assistance solutions. .. Based in Austin, Texas, Social Solutions was founded over 20 years ago by social workers. Social workers have found that technology has the potential to improve outcomes and accelerate lasting social change in the communities that serve them. To date, more than 90,000 users have adopted a social solutions platform to improve their data by measuring and optimizing their results. Recently, Social Solutions was announced to combine with Every Action and Cyber ​​Grants to create the world’s second largest and fastest growing social good software company. Social Solutions is backed by APAX and Vista Equity Partners, serving clients in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. For more information, please visit our website at www.socialsolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

