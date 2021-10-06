Google engineers help Normativity build a carbon dioxide emissions tracker





Michael Short / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Approximately 12 Google engineers are helping Swedish startup Normative build a new greenhouse gas emission tracker.

Emission counting software is designed to help businesses calculate their environmental footprint. This is done by analyzing all transactions in a company’s accounting system, including energy charges, business trips, raw material purchases, and many other small items that companies often ignore.

“In essence, what is measured is controlled,” normative CEO and co-founder Kristian Ronn told CNBC. “The reason we do that is because we are facing a climate crisis and two-thirds of all emissions come from businesses.”

Normativity, which announced on Wednesday that it has raised another € 10 million ($ 11.5 million) from investors, claims it can help companies on the road to net zero emissions. “Analyzing all of their data can give them a big picture,” Ron said.

Founded seven years ago and backed by Billionaire investor Chris Sacca’s Lowercarbon Capital, the startup charges hundreds of companies, including French bank BNP Paribas, access to software at customer-sized rates. I am.

Ronn didn’t say how much the company would charge, but said it was “much cheaper than hiring a sustainability consultant using an Excel spreadsheet to get the job done.”

Starter version

Google engineers are helping Normatic build a free “starter version” of the product, Ron said, adding that it will start with the United Nations in time for the COP26 climate conference in early November.

“They have sent us dozens of their best engineers,” Ron said.

Google staff participated in a normal full-time free service for six months starting October 1.

Search giant engineering support will be provided after Google backed the company for € 1 million earlier this year through its charity, Google.org.

Jen Carter, head of technology at Google.org and volunteer, told CNBC that accurate measurements of carbon emissions are essential if small businesses want to understand the impact of their behavior. Told. “We are excited to be able to provide both funding and technicians to help Normatative build solutions that make measurements more accessible,” she said.

Sure, fossil fuel burning is a major factor in the climate crisis, but the world’s reliance on energy sources such as oil and gas will worsen in the coming decades. It happens even when world leaders and CEOs repeatedly advertise their commitment to the so-called “energy shift.”

Of the approximately 400 million companies worldwide, only a handful currently account for carbon dioxide emissions, with SMEs and North-South companies more than large and North-South companies, Ronn said. He added that it is unlikely to track emissions.

“Them [businesses] In reality, it accounts for only a small part of the total emissions, so that’s a big problem, “he said.

Many companies only record emissions of relatively easy-to-track things such as electricity, Ron said. “But that’s only 10% or so for most businesses,” he added. “Most of it is in the supply chain.”

Prior to Normative, he studied the risk of global catastrophic risk with the renowned Swedish philosopher Nick Bostrom at the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford University.

“I left Oxford and started the norm because I wanted to make the risk viable,” he said. “What we are doing today is actually a kind of madness that will affect future generations over the next thousands, or even tens of thousands of years, not just hundreds of years. Steward on Earth. With a ship, we can make a big, big difference. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/06/google-engineers-help-normative-to-build-carbon-emissions-tracker.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos