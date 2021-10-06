ARK Investment Management LLC Announces Headquarters Relocation and Breakthrough Initiatives at ARK Innovation Center





New headquarters location and ARK Innovation Center position the company for the next phase of growth while promoting impact on the wider community

Published: October 6, 2021 10:20 am CDT | Updated: 3 hours ago

New York, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire /-ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK” or “ARK Invest”), an investment adviser focused solely on investing in disruptive innovation, announced today that it will relocate its headquarters to St. Did. Petersburg, Florida, effective November 1, 2021. In addition to the move, the company announced a groundbreaking initiative for the Ark Innovation Center in the first quarter of 2022. Attract talent by helping entrepreneurs and tech start-ups in the St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay regions. ARK believes that as relocations and centers continue to scale and redefine the asset management industry, they will advance their business and strengthen inter-community and inter-community collaboration focused on innovation at the regional and national levels. increase.

“We are excited to move our headquarters to St. Petersburg, Florida because we believe that the talent, innovative spirit and quality of life of the Tampa Bay region will accelerate our growth initiatives,” said ARK Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Cathie Wood, Chief Executive Officer, said. Chief Investment Officer. “ARK is no longer a traditional Wall Street wealth management company. We look forward to breaking the mold by moving to St. Petersburg, a city that invests in technology, science and innovation. With the Relocation and ARK Innovation Center Influencing a more innovative and broader community while highlighting the technological advances and creativity that permeate the Tampa Bay region. “

ARK’s new headquarters are located in 200 Central, in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. This space allows ARK to expand while improving work-life balance for teams. While a significant number of employees have opted to move to the office to work, ARK’s hybrid return-to-work model leverages technology to accommodate remote work. With this model, ARK wants to maximize productivity and attract talented people from all over the world.

“Tampa is recognized as one of the top emerging technology cities in the United States, and the wider area, including St. Petersburg, is one of the top metropolitan areas for STEM professionals. Tampa is a company, university, incubator, entrepreneur, and more. We offer a lot of enthusiastic networks. Toward progress. ” ARK Chief Strategy Officer Jana Haines said. “We are inspired by the region’s vibrant and diverse talent base and the early success of an innovation-focused public-private partnership, as St. Petersburg is ready for exponential growth. , ARK wants to be a catalyst and connector that expands the work already underway.

Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Department of Economic Development, said: “Their investment in the St. Petersburg region will have serious economic implications over the next few years and will continue to make Florida one of the top innovation destinations in the country.”

In parallel with the move, ARK is collaborating with the Tampa Bay Innovation Center in a new incubator built and owned by Pinellas County. Designated as the ARK Innovation Center, the incubator is scheduled to open in July 2023 and is located south of 4th and 11th Avenues in the 2.5-acre Innovation District donated by the City of St. Petersburg. By 2026, the 45,000-square-foot building is expected to impact the county at $ 28 million, thanks to 1,265 direct and indirect work. In addition, its clients and graduates are expected to generate $ 127 million in annual revenue.

“We worked closely with our state and regional partners to help ARK choose the city of St. Petersburg for investment,” said Dr. Cynthia Johnson, Director of Economic Development, Pinellas County. “We are honored to continue working and are excited to work with Kathy and her team to promote Pineras innovation and entrepreneurship. Efforts for fair development and job creation. I would like to thank Ark for. “

JPDu Buque, President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Petersburg Regional Economic Development Corporation, said: “We are very proud that ARK has chosen to invest in the St. Pete community as well as join us.”

“The ARK Innovation Center is the key to efforts to grow and solidify the local entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pinellas County and the region,” said Chris Paradis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tampa Bay Innovation Center. “We are excited that ARK continues to establish the region as a center of technology and innovation, while at the same time playing an active role in increasing investment and creating hundreds of jobs.”

ARK will completely close its New York office on October 31, 2021. New contact address: 200 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, Florida 33701.

About ARK Investment Management LLC ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and private investment company. Specializing in thematic investments in disruptive innovation, the company is rooted in more than 40 years of experience identifying and investing in innovations that will change the way we work around the world. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that believe they are leading and benefiting from cross-sectoral innovations such as robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. ARK’s investment strategies include autonomous technology and robotics, next-generation internet, genome revolution, fintech innovation, space exploration and innovation, 3D printing, Israeli innovation, and overall ARK disruptive innovation strategy. .. For more information on ARK, its products, and our own research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

Shaina Tavares [email protected]

View original content:

Source Arc Investment Management LLC

The above press release was kindly provided by PR Newswire. The views, opinions and statements of the press release are not endorsed by the Gray Media Group, Gray Media Group, Inc. It does not necessarily represent or reflect the views, opinions or statements of.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjhg.com/prnewswire/2021/10/06/ark-investment-management-llc-announces-relocation-its-corporate-headquarters-groundbreaking-ark-innovation-center/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos