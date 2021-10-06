The Kelowna district reports nearly 90% of eligible residents receiving a single COVID-19 vaccine-Okanagan





Despite a late start, COVID-19 immunity rates are above state averages in some Okanagan districts.

According to state updates, approximately 88.3 percent (4,092,813) of British Columbia eligible individuals over the age of 12 receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the BC Center for Disease Control released another week’s data on vaccination rates. This indicates that 85% of residents over the age of 12 in Central Okanagan have been vaccinated at least once as of September 30. The neighborhood was approaching the 90 percent mark.

Read more: Immunization rates around Okanagan vary by region and city

Glenmore is leading the competition for full vaccination, with 89% of residents over the age of 12 receiving at least one vaccination.

The story continues under the ad

Not far away, residents of the Okanagan Mission currently report a one-shot vaccination rate of 88%, and downtown Kelowna has a vaccination rate of 87%.

In rural Central Okanagan, an area that includes Joe Rich and Peachland, 79% of eligible residents reported at least one shot, and in Lake Country and Latland, 81% reported one shot. I am.

4:33 Need to invite unvaccinated relatives to a Thanksgiving dinner? Do I need to invite unvaccinated relatives to a Thanksgiving dinner?

North Okanagan is still below the state average overall, but single-shot immunization rates for people over the age of 12 are also rising.

The BC Center for Disease Control reports that the Vernon Center / Coldstream reached 83% vaccination coverage, the Armstrong / Spallumcheen reached 75%, and the North Okanagan and Lumby area reached 76%.

Vaccination rates continue to be the worst in Enderby, with only 69% of qualified individuals over the age of 12 receiving at least one vaccination, and 78% in Salmon Arm.

The story continues under the ad

Read more: North Okanagan politicians talk about low COVID-19 vaccination rates

In South Okanagan, 86% of Penticton’s inhabitants have been shot at least once, and in Summerland that number is 86%.

The state encourages vaccinations for those who have not yet been vaccinated, but some will soon queue up for a third vaccination.

3:51 Influenza season Influenza season

Approximately 100,000 clinically very vulnerable people who may not have provided the same level of protection provided to others in the first two doses of the vaccine received the third dose I’m about to receive it.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry added a third dose to actually stimulate the reaction of many people, with as much protection, or at least some degree of protection, as those with a strong immune system have. I know I can give you.

The story continues under the ad

Last week, the third dose eligibility was extended to state care residents.

Read more: BC reported 641 new COVID-19 cases as the state reintroduced the mandatory mask policy

British Columbia residents who have a combination vaccine dose and want to travel to a country that is not aware of a particular combination have not yet received a third jab green light.

The number of cases of COVID-19 has been high recently, but there was some relatively good news for interior health on Tuesday.

2:11 Low immunization rate behind the COVID-19 crisis in Northern Health Low immunization rate behind the COVID-19 crisis in Northern Health

On October 5, 128 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number of cases per day in a few weeks.

There were 203 in the Fraser Health area, 107 in Vancouver Island, 87 in Northern Health, and 68 on the Vancouver coast.

The story continues under the ad

There were no new COVID-19 deaths recorded during that 24 hour.

View link »

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8247371/kelowna-neighbourhoods-residents-covid-19-vaccine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos