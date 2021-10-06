Square Enix and PlatinumGames fix Babylon’s Falls graphics





Screenshot: Square Enix / PlatinumGames

I’ve never seen the news of Babylons Fall, a co-op multiplayer game from SquareEnixs, since the E3 showcase. The reason is as follows. Developers are busy rehearsing stylized graphics to make them more readable.

Babylon’s Fall is an action hack and slash game co-developed by Square Enix and PlatinumGames, the developer of NieR: Automata and Bayonetta. Players fight to reach the top of Babylon’s Tower in groups of up to four. The game was last released at E3 on June 13th this year, but with the occasional closed beta sign-up, there’s relatively little news about the game.

Game readability isn’t just about being able to read the text on the screen, it’s about the player’s ability to collect important gameplay information from the visuals. In fast-paced action games like Babylon’s Fall, it’s important for players to be immediately aware of the depth and where the character is relative to the map, but the unique style of the game makes this tricky.

Today, the developers tweeted the latest information about the state of Babylon Fall for the first time in a few months. The game has undergone major graphic updates to make it look more readable while maintaining its unique oil painting style. According to the developers, their beta testers had the problem of poor visibility. Most of this change is due to adjusting the filter in the background.

G / O media may receive fees

The beta report included an interactive slider that allows users to directly compare what the market background looks like before and after the change. The new image has a more detailed texture and more detailed lights have been added to the foreground. Objects in the distant background are relatively unchanged.

So far, the reception is generally positive, but some lament the loss of a unique art style. Developers plan to implement a third beta phase in November, so there may be further tweaks to the game in the future.

Babylons Fall is currently in closed beta and will eventually be released for PC and PlayStation systems.

