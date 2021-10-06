Booz Allen is betting the future on a blend of speed, technology and talent-Washington Technology





society

Booz Allen is betting the future on a fusion of speed, technology and talent

The new VoLT strategy is based on the company’s success under the Vision2020 strategy

By Ross Wilkers October 6, 2021

Booz Allen Hamilton has officially made it: The Vision 2020 strategy that took government technology and service companies to today’s location is in the rear-view mirror. The front view of Booz Allen is now called “VoLT”. This is an abbreviation for Velocity, Leadership, and Technology.

VoLT was announced to an audience of Wall Street analysts on Tuesday at Booz Allen’s 3-hour Investor Day. Here’s a snapshot of the theme represented by these three uppercase letters.

speed

There are countless numbers of government contractor (all) executives telling us that the only way to succeed in the market is to move faster.

CEO Horacio Rozanski describes Velocity’s “V” as follows:

It also means that Booz Allen wants to work with government agencies to find, develop, and bring those technologies to work in the enterprise.

Susan Penfield, Chief Innovation Officer, said the company is focusing on three specific areas of innovation in its new strategy. It is the experimentation of emerging technologies, the solution engineering that further matures these tools, and the strengthening of the development of partnerships with the companies that create the tools.

“We want access to our partners’ customer bases and transaction flows. We need insight into our roadmap,” Penfield said. “We want investment and collaborative opportunities, and we absolutely want technical training and certification for our talents.”

leadership

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Booz Allen sees some of this new strategy as including the technical and market areas in which it wants to be a leader.

In addition to that, this explanation from Rozanski is as follows: “We will continue to invest in the next generation of leaders who will move the company forward, not just now.”

Perhaps more than any other contractor, Booz Allen is a direct link between increasing overall workforce and the type of people the company brings to its overall business goals.

Chief Human Resources Officer Betty Thompson has kept many of these people in the company through career mobility and skills development, including the pursuit of both education and certification, thereby opening Booz Allen’s internal talent market. I evaluated it.

“We know it’s very important to see opportunities other than the work that employees are currently doing,” Thompson said. “Focusing on internal priorities has reduced the time it takes to actually fill a position (open position).”

technology

This last leg, which Booz Allen calls VoLT, certainly reminds us of many areas Rozanski emphasized in explaining how the “V” stands for Velocity.

For example, we will take 5G as an innovative technology area for everyone in both the government and the commercial market. Executive Vice President and Global Defense Business Leader Calender Hut said Booz Allen will build a “career-grade” laboratory in Maryland to win at least $ 300 million in 5G research and testing contracts with the Department of Defense. He said it was useful.

Incubation is the way Booz Allen models its investment in technology. As Dahoud said, the company first puts “hundreds of thousands” and then expands over time.

“This is a way to bring the concept of 5G to market, test it, get a hands-on understanding of how the technology is used, and build hands-on experience and credibility,” says Dahut.

Numbers

Booz Allen’s revenue for fiscal year 2021 ended March 31 was $ 7.86 billion, with revenue of $ 838.7 million, or an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, and depreciation) margin of 10.7%. was.

The guidance for fiscal year 2022 now shows a 7-10% increase in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10%. Booz Allen may update its guidance in the second quarter earnings announcement on October 29, in light of the acquisition of Liberty IT Solutions, which was completed in June.

Booz Allen’s goals for 2023-2025 are:

Intrinsic Revenue Growth of 5-8% on a Compound Annual Growth Rate Growth Rate of $ 1.2 billion to $ 1.3 billion by 2025 Adjusted EBITDA (at least 10% CAGR) Intermediate Adjusted EBITDA Margin-10% Range

The company also plans to invest between $ 3.5 billion and $ 4 billion through the usual combination of dividends, share repurchases and acquisitions.

And speaking of acquisitions …

What exactly is Booz Allen looking for in the Liberty acquisition and the remaining shares of Tracepoint in commercial cyber firms?

“I think we’ll focus on areas we’ve heard today, such as Digital Battle Space, National Cyber, and Digital Transformation,” said Matt Calderone, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Development.

Also consider how Booz Allen is working on this aspect of the strategy. According to Calderone, Booz Allen is involved in a process that often conflicts with other prospects in the business, but that’s not the only way.

“Acquisition of Liberty and Tracepoint: Both were done outside the process, which is a testament to the quality of the strategy and the relationship that our colleagues in the market had. This makes my job much easier. So I look forward to doing a lot of that. “

About the author

Ross Wilkers is a senior staff writer at Washington Technology.

