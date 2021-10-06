Dread’is Nintendo’s permanent series – TechCrunch’s return to a tense and fluid form





Nintendo seems unable to let go of the franchise decades ago. I don’t want to stop reinventing the franchise. But at Metroid: Dread, the company admits that sometimes it’s really better not to spoil the good. The traditional approach to the game may not be able to advance the genre like the prominent ones these days, but it’s a good time to play.

Dread, the first new “mainline” Metroid game that has appeared in over a decade, is a direct sequel to Fusion, omitting plot summaries like Mario and Zelda games, but the story is two from the moment. It is the following. Momentary experience. However, the galactic bounty hunter Samus Aran was left behind on the alien planet ZDR sent for research and is now a mysterious “physical” who cannot use all the abilities we know. It is enough to say that you are suffering from “memory loss”.

As far as I’m allowed to say within Nintendo’s review guidelines, the following is a very Metroid-like tunnel through artificial and natural environments, while unleashing new paths and generally you Collect new weapons and abilities to infuse into new powers and self-confidence. In other words, it hasn’t changed much since 1986.

Smooth 60

The first thing to say about Dread is that Samus’s controls and gameplay feel are wonderfully fluid and responsive. This was a big worry for me as the feel of the protagonist is one of the most important parts of such a game. In Hollow Knight, the character feels crisp and accurate. In Blasphemous, he is intentional and heavy. With the new Death’s Door, you can operate it smoothly. Metroid: On Dread, Samus feels fast and agile.

With a stable 60FPS and basic movement speed that feels like a sprint rather than the soothing jogging that Samus sometimes used, in this game you’re both a hunter and a hunt, intended to move fast and react quickly. It’s clear that you’re doing it. All actions are fast and at your fingertips, and the game seems to want you to pick up enemies at speed and play while running, rather than hanging around safely. You feel reasonably powerful, but your agility is your best asset.

This is especially true of Dread’s signature area, where an invincible hunter killer robot known as EMMI listens to Samus’s steps and eagerly tracks him when he detects the presence of Samus. EMMI is like a heterogeneous form of alien because it can quickly scale walls and crawl through crawl spaces, and unless you can pull out the counter at a very precise timing, it will catch you. Then it’s all over.

Let’s be very clear about this: you will die on Metroid: Dread, and you will die a lot. Perhaps half the time is EMMI, climbing from the shoot in front of you, snatching when you panic, and cornered when trying to find a safe hiding place. The rest of the time is probably when you learn the relentless patterns of the various bosses. With one or two energy tanks, the world doesn’t look too threatening, but when you enter one of these special EMMI zone doors (and thank God for saving you by doing so), the stress level Soars. Even the cloaking ability gained on the short journey to the game is surprisingly limited in that it interferes with capture. And, paradoxically, your only surefire way to defeat them requires you to be in your position, which is even worse than running away!

In most cases, the game is tough but fair. I don’t think it presents many challenges to the more masochistic class of gamers who run Demon’s Souls with no hits and no runs, but it always offers a dangerous level. Rest assured that you will reach the first aid room. I’ve played to the end of the game and there are certainly some difficulty spikes and some cheerfully difficult counter timings, but generally after a few trials what the game does to you You will understand what you need. Or you will be lucky.

The pause screen does nothing but check the map or double-check the new item in the tutorial. There is no inventory or loadout. All actions are available in button combinations and can be a bit tricky. Hold down the left bumper and aim freely, press the right trigger to activate the grapple, press the left stick to aim, jump with B, then press Y if possible.

Samus Saga

As mentioned earlier, the story isn’t really the point of the Metroid game, but it’s worth it, and Dread’s events provide interesting beats and revelations in the ongoing story. It’s forbidden to talk about it beyond the first few areas, but compared to my personal favorite Hollow Knight, there isn’t much emotional investment. In that game, the combination of visual storytelling and music was amazing, and I felt that the place I visited was tragic in the story. At Dread, they certainly feel like a video game level with different sensations and themes, but it’s not an inefficient result that has become part of the game’s vocabulary, especially since things like Dark Souls. ..

The advantage is that level designers design these places very well. In fact, the concentrated looping method of the first few areas makes them almost perfectly straight, but it feels like they’re going around the nose and saying “oh”. “I remember seeing the door. I couldn’t open it before … I’ll be back there,” literally unaware that it was the only place you could go. .. Fortunately, the upgrades and weapons you get to your suit usually feel as a result outside acting as the key to opening a particular door.

Certainly there are some points where things are open, but this is a very ZDR guided tour. While there are certainly backtracks, you may feel that the restrictions are tight and rationalized, but many are suspiciously conveniently placed, which tend to move exactly where you need to go next. Avoided by teleporters. You will need a lot of guesswork from the game. This is a blessing that has been puzzled many times in Metroidvania, but understanding what to do next is part of the challenge.

But the map is very nice and informative without much revealing, and as you blow up the landscape trying to find a secret passage to the missile tank, the “something is around here” flash pits every journey. Fill with a stop. Being able to see all the doors and items of a particular type also saves time.

And here is the body of water

It’s also great to feel like you’re in a cohesive world, and something that dreads don’t really accomplish. The different areas you visit all have different look and feels, but they don’t really fit at all. You board a train or elevator and you are in a whole new zone with no overlaps or secret passages between them. For example, in Super Metroid, there is a rock face with a secret base embedded in it, and a wrecked ship collides with a large oceanic zone above a fiery core and logically passes through them. Dreads include rocky areas, jungle areas, and hot areas, but they don’t feel connected.

There may be a shortage of exploratory Genesis Quays, but the area itself is beautiful, fun to move around, and to unlock a whole new section you didn’t know existed. Visit them repeatedly. They also change over time as the plot and your abilities evolve, and you may find these changes clever and overly restrictive.

My dread trip lasted over eight hours and I believe it was the last encounter with the boss (I haven’t beat it yet, okay?), To be honest, I Despite rushing through it, it felt much longer than that. And, of course, like all Metroid games, it’s a pleasure to play over and over with your accumulated expertise. If there’s a very different new Game Plus mode, I’ve never heard of it and I don’t have much opportunity to sequence break Metroid Fandom’s main hobbies. That is, you do not have the ability to skip bosses or work on areas. Another order. But I’m probably wrong.

Metroid: Dread has always been a Metroid game, and although it may not be the size of some of the games that have occupied its mantle in recent years, it makes up for it with an incredibly fluid gameplay system and propulsion. .. I think I didn’t have time even if the review deadline wasn’t approaching, but I always wanted to keep playing, so I had to peel myself off every night. This is the game you want to play, but it treats your time with minimal padding and constant progress. It’s not an epic, but not all games need to be worth your time and money.

