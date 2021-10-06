AirPods Pro firmware update makes it easy to find lost earphones





Enlarge / Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Apple today began updating all AirPods models (AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max) to firmware 4A400. Regular non-Pro, non-Max AirPods don’t seem to get much from this update, but AirPods Pro and AirPods Max have a new “Find My” feature, and AirPods Pro now supports a feature called “Conversation Boost.” ..

With earlier firmware, you can use Find My to ping your AirPods to find them in the sofa cushions or see where the AirPods were last synced with your iPhone. I did.

But now AirPods Pro and Max can also use the same FindMy network on hundreds of millions of iOS devices used to find lost AirTags. If you lose your headphones, someone else’s iOS device may find them nearby and update the FindMy app there. (Owners of other iOS devices cannot visualize this process.)

advertisement

You can also use Find My’s “Find Nearby” feature to find your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, which is less accurate than a lost AirTag, and get notified when your AirPods leave your phone. ..

A firmware update will also add a conversation boost to your AirPods Pro. If you’ve used AirPods Pro before, you’ve probably heard that transparent mode is working. Think of it as a kind of reverse noise cancellation in that it uses the same principles behind this feature to amplify incoming incoming audio rather than suppress it.

Conversation Boost takes advantage of the headphone’s beamforming microphone to be a little more accurate and focus on the audio. This feature should help you understand who you’re talking to, even when you’re wearing your AirPods Pro in your ear, listening to music, or in a noisy room.

Conversation boost is not another default noise control mode that can be switched in the Control Center like transparency and noise cancellation. Rather, it can be enabled from the accessibility panel of the Settings app.

Unfortunately, there is no way to manually trigger an AirPods firmware update. It will be automatically pushed to your headphones through your phone. However, you can check in the iPhone Settings app to see what version you are currently running.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/10/airpods-pro-firmware-update-makes-finding-lost-earbuds-easier/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos