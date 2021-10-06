Google Photos: 5 features to improve your experience





Google Photos is a great app for backing up your photos and videos. Easily access all your media from any device, including your smartphone, laptop or tablet. Some features are mostly hidden in the mobile version of the app, so you can also use the web version of the app to quickly access all the features. Here are five features that will improve your experience on the platform.

Google Photos allows you to edit photos and videos

Google Photos has received a new update. This allows users to edit the time and date of photos and videos directly within the app. Features that were previously only available on the web version are now available on the mobile version.

If you think the date or time on your device is incorrect, you can change it in the Google Photos app. Simply swipe up on the image or video and you’ll see an “Edit” marker in the right corner. You can use it to change the date and time.

If you don’t see this option in your app, you need to make sure you’re using the latest version of Google Photos. If you still don’t see the feature, you’ll have to wait a few days.

Create collages and movies with Google Photos

The Google Photos app allows users to create movies and collages using their photos. This feature is in the library section of the mobile version. Here you need to tap the Utilities tab and scroll down to the end. You should now see your movie and collage options.

You can also ask Google to make a movie, which only takes a few seconds. The company is also adding music. According to Google, when you delete a movie or collage created using Google Photos, the app doesn’t delete the original photo you used to create the movie.

Restore recently deleted photos and videos

If you recently deleted a photo or video in Google Photos, you can restore it from the Trash section.On mobile, open the app[ライブラリ]Just go to the section[ゴミ箱]The section is displayed. Just click on it and you will have access to all the deleted photos.

If the deleted photos and videos are not in the Trash, they cannot be restored. Please note that if you move the media to the Trash more than 60 days ago, if you permanently delete it from the Trash, or if you permanently delete it from the gallery app on your device without first backing it up, you will not be able to restore it.

Free up space on Google Photos

Google Photos has a storage management tool that you can use to quickly free up storage space. With this tool you can remove blurry photos, screenshots, big videos and other unwanted photos.To access this storage management tool, go to Google Photos[アカウント設定]>[バックアップと同期の設定]>[ストレージの管理]To access.

Move photos to archive

Sometimes you don’t want to show someone a photo in the app, so you can create one. To do this[ライブラリ]>[ユーティリティ]>[写真をアーカイブに移動]Just go to. Tap this to hide photos you don’t want anyone to see in the Google Photos app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/google-photos-tips-five-features-that-will-improve-your-experience-7554942/

