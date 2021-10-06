Drive AI Innovation in Work with Regulation – TechCrunch





Become a contributor to Uppington

Will Uppington is CEO and co-founder of TruEra.

The European Commission announced in April the first legislation regulating the use of artificial intelligence. Criticism that this regulation could delay AI innovation has been unleashed, and it has plagued Europe in competition with the United States and China for AI leadership.

For example, Andrew McAfee wrote an article titled that the EU’s proposal to regulate AI only hinders innovation.

In anticipation of this criticism, the EC will address AI innovation directly by publishing a new coordination plan for AI, bearing in mind the example of the GDPR, where Europe’s thought leadership position does not necessarily lead to data-related innovation. I tried.

Released in conjunction with the proposed regulations, the plan is packed with initiatives aimed at making the EU a leader in AI technology. So is the combination of regulation and innovation-promoting policies sufficient to accelerate AI leadership?

AI innovation can be accelerated by appropriate legislation

This combination has been well considered and aims to improve both regulation and innovation, but there are problems. The Innovation Promotion Initiative is focused on R & D and is not aimed at increasing adoption in regulated, high-risk AI use cases.

Spurring adoption is an important missing element. Many research studies have shown that well-designed and rigorous legislation can actually boost innovation, especially when hired with incentives to accelerate hiring. If the EC follows such a strategy, the EU could be a hotbed for AI innovation.

Investing in high-risk AI regulation and innovation

The main purpose of EC regulation is to impose new requirements on high-risk AI systems. These include AI systems used in a variety of public sector use cases such as remote biometrics, public infrastructure management, employment and employment, credit rating, education, and dispatching first responders.

The law requires developers of these systems to implement AI quality management systems that meet the requirements of high-quality datasets, record keeping, transparency, human monitoring, accuracy, robustness, and security. I have. AI system providers that have not yet been designated as high risk are encouraged to develop a voluntary code of conduct to achieve similar goals.

It is clear that the creators of the proposal were aware of the balance between regulation and innovation.

First, the law limits the number of AI systems that are considered high-risk, except for systems that may possibly be included, such as insurance, and in most cases already to some extent, such as employment and lending. Includes AI systems that are subject to regulatory oversight.

Second, the law defines high-level requirements without dictating how they are achieved. In addition, we will build a compliance system based on self-reporting without any hassle.

Finally, the coordination plan supports R & D, including data sharing, testing and testing facilities, investment in research and AI excellence centers, digital innovation hubs, funding for education, and investment in AI-targeted programs. It’s packed with initiatives to do. For climate change, health, robotics, the public sector, law enforcement and sustainable agriculture.

However, the proposal lacks recruitment policies that, in combination with regulations in other sectors, bring about faster innovation.

Motivational precedent: US EV incentives

So how can ECs drive much faster AI innovation while enacting regulatory guardrails? An example of an electric vehicle in the United States provides a guide.

The United States has become a leader in electric vehicle production through a combination of entrepreneurship, regulation and smart market creation incentives.

Tesla has revitalized the electric vehicle industry with the insight that the new pioneer of electric vehicles should be the desired high-performance sports car.

The Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulation has created sticks that require the development of more efficient vehicles. Generous tax credits on the purchase of electric vehicles helped directly accelerate vehicle sales without interfering with the dynamics of the natural and competitive market. The combination of CAFE regulations, tax deductions, and entrepreneurial companies like Tesla has boosted innovation so much that electric vehicle engines are ready to be cheaper than internal combustion engines.

Get AI Incentives Right: Three Additional Initiatives to Pursue

EC has the opportunity to achieve something similar to AI. Specifically, the EC should consider combining these current regulations with three additional initiatives.

Create tax incentives for businesses to build or purchase high-risk AI systems that comply with these regulations. ECs should strive to actively use AI to help achieve their economic and social goals.

For example, some banks use AI to better assess the creditworthiness of individuals with limited credit history while ensuring that their banking operations are unbiased. This will increase financial inclusion, a goal shared by the government, and enable win-win AI innovation.

Further reduce uncertainty regarding EC legislation. Part of this can be done directly by the EC through the development of more specific standards for AI quality control and fairness. However, it may be even more valuable to bring together a coalition of AI technology providers and user organizations to translate these standards into actionable procedures for compliance.

For example, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has organized an industry consortium for banks, insurance companies, and AI technology providers called Veritas to achieve similar goals for fairness, ethics, accountability, and transparency (FEAT) guidelines. I am.

Consider accelerating the adoption of AI quality management systems that funding companies require by law to build or purchase these systems. Already important academic and academic areas in this area, such as the accountability of black box models, the assessment of potential discrimination due to data or algorithmic bias, and the testing and monitoring of AI systems for their ability to withstand significant changes in data. There is commercial activity.

By creating conditions to drive the spread of these technologies, ECs should be able to achieve two goals: to drive innovation and enable them to comply with new legislation in a sustainable manner.

If the EC resolutely reduces uncertainty, promotes the use of regulated high-risk AI, and encourages the use of AI quality control techniques, the EC will provide significant protection to its citizens while providing significant protection for AI innovation. You have the opportunity to become a global leader. We all have to pull for them to succeed, as the world sets an example to follow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/06/driving-ai-innovation-in-tandem-with-regulation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos