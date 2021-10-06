Creator Revenue Published in Twitch Source Code, 125GB Leak





Live video service Twitch has been hit by a massive hack to expose 125GB of company data. In a 4chan thread posted (and deleted) on Wednesday, an anonymous user posted a torrent file of a multi-gig data dump. The dump contains the company’s source code and details of the money earned by the Twitch creators.

Twitch admits the breach, but the extent is unknown In a 4chan post seen by Ars today, an anonymous user claimed to have leaked 125GB of data from 6,000 internal TwitchGit repositories. A poster on the forum mocked Amazon’s acquisition of Twitch, saying, “Jeff Bezos paid $ 970 million for it. It’s available for free.” Enlarged / 4chan user posted a torrent of 125GB data dump.

Hackers write that the purpose of the leak is to create confusion and foster competition between video streaming platforms. The hacker added that Twitch’s “community is a nasty toxic pool of sewage.”

Twitch has admitted the breach, but hasn’t answered Ars’ question. At this point, even Twitch doesn’t seem to be aware of the full extent of the breach. The company is still considering the details.

You can confirm that the violation has occurred. Our team is urgently working to understand the scope of this. We will update the community as additional information becomes available. Thank you very much.

Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021 Twitch’s top creators reveal revenue

In the same thread on 4chan, he claims, “Payment reports for creators from 2019 to the present. Find out how much your favorite streamer is actually making.”

In particular, the 125GB archive, titled “Part 1”, hints at potential future leaks.

A small subset of the data Ars saw shows the revenue of the top 10,000 Twitch users next to their username. The updated list was posted by game creator Sinoc, and Twitter users who analyzed the dump posted a detailed breakdown of payments.

Anonymous Twitch sources have confirmed with Video Games Chronicle that the leaked data, including the Twitch source code, is legitimate. The data was retrieved on Monday, according to company sources.

The 4chan poster claims that the leaked data dump contained the following:

The entire twitch.tv source code and commit history from scratch Creator’s payment report will start in 2019 Mobile, desktop, video game console Twitch client’s own SDK and internal AWS services “IGDB and CurseForge” used by TwitchData Information about unreleased Steam competitors (“Vapor”) from Amazon Game Studios Twitch’s internal “Red Teaming” tool used by the SOC (Security) team, including

The dump also reportedly contains the Unity source code for a game called “Vapeworld”.

Some of the leaked archives are vast and contain large ZIPs, which can take several days before the full extent of the breach is understood.

Enlarged / Twitch Data Dump Contents of “Part 1”.

Some Twitter users verify that the encrypted password is present in the dump and encourage Twitch users to enable two-factor authentication and change their password.

This hack puts even worse news on Twitch’s plate and follows the recent long-awaited public reaction to hate the raid problem. During such attacks, vulgar and malicious statements are dumped by users and bots into the site’s prominent chat feed.

Interestingly, NBC’s tech research reporter Olivia Solon said all of Amazon’s warehousing systems were hit by network disruptions last night, but has confirmed whether the event was related to a Twitch hack. not.

According to Solon:

Amazon warehousemen across the United States couldn’t work for at least two hours last night because internal software crashed and the scanner stopped working.

Amazon just says it was a “quickly resolved network disruption.”

Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch maintained the entity operating “independently” of Amazon. So it’s not clear whether Twitch will run its own server stack or use Amazon’s rackspace.

