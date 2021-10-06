Former Google Researcher: AI Workers Need Whistleblower Protection





Artificial intelligence research leads to new, cutting-edge technologies, but at a high cost.

According to computer scientist and co-founder Timnit Gebru, AI-powered, pocket-deep big tech companies often undertake this task, which is a disadvantage because it censors or interferes with research. You will be forced into a different position. Black in AI, a non-profit organization and former co-leader of Google’s Ethical AI team.

This situation undermines both the rights of AI workers in these companies and the quality of research shared with the general public, Gebble said at a recent EmTech MIT conference hosted by the MIT Technology Review.

She said she didn’t have all the incentive structures to challenge the status quo.

Gebru was evacuated by Google last December after co-authoring a treatise on the risks of a large AI language model, including environmental impacts and the difficulty of finding embedded biases (Gebru was evacuated). He said he was fired and Google said he had resigned). Google’s search engine runs on such a large language model.

Citing concerns, Google told Gebble to withdraw the treatise from the meeting or remove her name and the names of other Google researchers, according to the New York Times. Gebble refused to do so without a full explanation from Google, and Google announced her departure.

In a recent talk, Gebble discusses what she sees as a concern about workers’ rights in AI workers, how to protect them, and why academia is not always a better route for researchers. I emphasized. Ultimately, she said, the goal is better and fairer artificial intelligence.

The moment you push a little hard, you

Gebrus’ research focuses on the unintended negative effects of artificial intelligence. A paper she co-authored with MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini investigated the bias of facial recognition algorithms.

Much stronger labor protection legislation is needed to enable AI researchers to organize what they think really doesn’t work.Tim Knit Gebble AI Researcher

After joining Google in 2018, I had a problem from the beginning, Gebble said. She said some suspected that a company as big as Google could be changed. I thought I might be able to cut out small pieces that were safe for the marginalized group of people, she said. What I’ve learned is that the moment you push a little hard, you’re out, so it’s impossible. So if you survive, it’s probably not because you’re poking at what they think is very important.

According to Gebble, it’s important to hold technology companies accountable from the outside.

You can’t have the current dynamics we have, and you can’t expect any kind of non-promotional technology to come out of a technology company, “she said. The treatises that come out are like propaganda.

The problem extends beyond Big Tech

Since leaving Google, Gebble has been working on the development of an independent laboratory. While many AI researchers work in academia, Gebble raises unique concerns in her experience related to gatekeeping, harassment, and incentive structures that do not reward long-term research. I said.

There are also concerns about technology companies funding AI research at academic institutions. Gebru quoted The Gray Hoodie Project, a research paper by Mohamed Abdalla of the University of Toronto and Moustafa Abdalla of Harvard Medical School. Researchers are big tech (big tech companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, etc.) to fund and lead AI research and dispel concerns about the health effects of smoking. We compared how tobacco companies funded their research.

Independent laboratories allow you to do research that doesn’t seem to be profitable at the moment. According to Gebble, it is possible to conduct a survey that actually shows that there is a fundamental flaw in the technology that a company may be using.

How to improve the protection of Big Tech workers

Gebble said he wouldn’t oppose researchers working for big tech companies, but said they needed protection to get the job done. Otherwise, the tech company may discard unfavorable findings and investigation threads. She suggested three things to help:

Enhanced whistleblower protection for AI researchers. Recent events show the importance of big tech whistleblowers, including former Facebook data scientists who published company internal documents showing that Facebook knows how much harm the company is doing. ..

Anti-discrimination law. In many cases, these organizations do the most harm to marginalized communities, Gebble said. [of AI].. Many others may think, oh, this would all be great. From a life perspective, they haven’t seen how it adversely affects people. But after having a particular experience, it may be very obvious to you, and you’re going to push hard at that angle. labor law. Employees protested and the company didn’t renew its contract when Google became involved in a federal program that could use AI to improve drone attacks. I think workers are building power, which is great, but far more to allow even AI researchers to organize what they think is really wrong. We need strong labor protection laws. After Gebru left Google, her support letter was signed by about 2,700 Google employees and more than 4,300 employees.

Gebru also advised those working in technology who are fighting these issues to build a coalition.

She said you can still do much without those labor protections. With a coalition of people around you, you can do a lot.

And it includes studies that may not be popular.

Think of one of the things she can do. It does not make the company happy. Because it means you are doing the right thing.

A fairer vision of AI

As AI technology becomes more widespread, it becomes increasingly important to consider who is involved in shaping the future.

There is nothing really groundbreaking. I just want to work on AI research [thats] It is rooted in thinking about the perspectives of the marginalized group of people, Gebble said. It is either thinking about future research and what kind of technology should be built, what kind of AI technology research should be done, or criticizing after construction.

Gebru said he hopes artificial intelligence will be more task-specific and designed for use by a specific group of people. AI is now abstract and common. This tends to mean that the dominant group vision is implemented and the non-dominant group is reaching its limits.

Look at the most marginalized from the beginning and start from that angle, she said.

