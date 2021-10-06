



Members of the user community whose industry contributions and achievements have been recognized in the theory of relativity

Chicago, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced the winners of this year’s Innovation Awards at the 12th Relativity Fest. The Innovation Awards program honors industry pioneers in building breakthrough solutions, breaking barriers and advancing technology.

Theory of relativity

The 2021 Innovation Awards have two categories: Technology and Personas. Technology Awards honor organizations that use the theory of relativity products in creative ways to solve difficult or unique challenges both inside and outside eDiscovery. The Persona Award recognizes individuals who advocate legal technology, innovate the theory of relativity, and advocate for peers in the industry. This year, the first award of the AI ​​Catalyst Award will be introduced.

“We have a community of relativity users who, even in fact, create new solutions to solve complex organizational problems and are unique based on the extensible solution of relativity. I’m constantly impressed with the ability to discover new ways to build applications, “says a commercial partnership in the theory of relativity. “We are excited to recognize the achievements and contributions of community members who innovate and drive the value of their organizations and customers.”

The winners of the 2021 Technology Awards are:

Best Innovation: Enterprise: Zeteo by UNITAD; Given the complexity and scale of the data contained in UNITAD’s mission, the UNITAD team has sought ways to take advantage of the latest technology. More than half of the digital evidence collected is in video and image formats, and almost all text and audio is in Arabic and needs to be translated for use in investigators, analysts, and criminal procedures. UNITAD works with a team of technical experts who are fully involved in creating state-of-the-art solutions to use the latest artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft cognitive services, machine learning, facial recognition and identification electronic data. Developed Zeteo, a custom enrichment pipeline for. Machine translation and image analysis. Roughly translated, Zeteo is a powerful system that captures, learns, and establishes connections with more data in the sense of “find and reveal.”

Best Innovation: Solution Provider: Virtual Help Desk by JND. In 2021, most employees worked from home, losing synergies between lawyers and the litigation support team. JND’s virtual help desk creates an easy way to facilitate communication between teams working within the theory of relativity. The application integrates live chat, video, screen sharing capabilities, a separate support ticket system, and a resource center for accessing user documents without exiting the theory of relativity.

Best Innovation: Community Choice: This year, there was a connection between two cutting-edge applications: the Linear Services AI app and Gilbert + Tobin’s HyperView.

The winners of the 2021 Persona Awards are:

The story continues

Academic Innovator of the Year: Sarah Skins, J. Adjunct professor at Sergeant Reynolds Community College.

AI Catalyst: Briordy Meyers, Director, Senior Counsel e-Discovery, Boehringer Ingelheim.

Lawyer Technical Evangelist: Alicia Hawley, Discovery Counsel.

Corporate Tech Evangelist: Siva Palepu, Lead eDiscovery Engineer at the University of Southern California.

Inclusion Breakthrough of the Year: Christopher Campbell, Senior Counsel Proceedings, Baker Hughes.

Lit Support All-Star: Nikolai Pozdniakov, e-Discovery Production Manager, vdiscovery.

Stellar Women: Heena Bhambhlani, Executive Director and Managed Document Review Leader, EY Global Delivery Services.

Judges are best innovating based on the use of various application program interfaces and extensibility points to streamline processes, automate repetitive tasks, and create solutions to customers’ most strategic challenges in theory of relativity. Selected winners. This year’s jury was attended by four relativists, Rene Lawrence, Constantine Papas, Dessary Mayer, and Trish Gleason. Winners of the Best Innovation: Community Choice Award were selected by a vote from the community of Relativity Certified Administrators. Most of the awards in the Persona category are decided by community voting, while the awards for Academic Innovators and Inclusion Breakthroughs are decided by the Theory of Relativity Committee.

About Theory of Relativity The theory of relativity creates software that helps users organize their data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its SaaS product, Relativity One, manages large amounts of data and quickly identifies critical issues during proceedings and internal investigations. RelativityTrace, an AI-powered communications monitoring product, proactively detects regulatory fraud such as insider trading, collusion, and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries and serves thousands of organizations primarily in the legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and Am Law 200’s 198. .. The Chicago Tribune has been around for 10 consecutive years. For more information, please contact the theory of relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com.

Cision

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relativity-user-community-celebrated-at-annual-innovation-awards-ceremony-301393616 .html

Source theory of relativity

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/relativity-user-community-celebrated-annual-180000949.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos