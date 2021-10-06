Nintendo Switch OLED Review: Best Switch Ever, But Not Enough Difference





The OLED Nintendo Switch has a larger and better display. But its improved kickstand also means that desktop mode makes more sense.

Scott Stein / CNET

I’m going to make this absolutely easy for you: Switch OLED is the best Nintendo Switch during the period. But your child doesn’t care. Or, at least, I didn’t. But be careful, the new OLED screen Nintendo Switch will hit the shelves on October 8th, and we’ve already heard from people watching pre-orders start shipping.

I learned this in a difficult way when I took the OLED screen switch downstairs and showed it to the kids and got the Cold Hard Shrug of Indifference. My smallest kid wants a switch that can be folded and put in a pocket. My older kid thought it was better, but also said that the switch he had was okay. That’s the feature of the latest Switch update. The subtle upgrades are great, but they’re similar to what the original Switch should have originally had.

Get the CNET Culture Newsletter

Explore movies, games, superheroes and more with CNET culture. Delivered on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The latest version of the switch is the most expensive: $ 350, or $ 50 more than the original switch. Is it worth it? That’s right for me. Not for my child. But I’m old, blind, and love the idea of ​​consoles.

LikeBigger 7-inch OLED display Doubles improved adjustable kickstand storage 64GB Dock adds Ethernet port

I bought a Kindle Oasis in the middle of a pandemic. I already had a Paperwhite. I read a lot. Oasis has a better, bigger screen. I have no regrets.

Switch OLED is like the Kindle Oasis of Switches. Its large and lively OLED display is clearly superior. That’s why many people at CNET (not me) have OLED TVs and have been talking about the benefits OLED brings to phones for years. (One of the things I don’t know the answer to yet is if you’re worried about screen burn-in.) If you play a lot of Switch games in handheld mode and want the best experience, this is it. And now that I’ve played it for a week, I obviously like this switch the best.

But another way this shines is in tabletop mode, which is the third mode of the switch.

Currently playing: Watch this: The best upgrade for Nintendo Switch OLED is not the screen

5:42

Finally, a good desktop switch

I’ve always wanted a Vectrex, an old 80’s game console with vector graphics that looks like a self-contained mini-arcade machine that stands on a desk. I had my iPad in a small mini arcade cabinet. I love the idea of ​​the Arcade1Up Countercade retro machine.

The Switch has two distinct game modes: handheld and docked to the TV to play. But there is another. Tabletop mode means using the switch as a supported screen and snuggling around it with a removable Joy-Con controller. This mode was generally poor on the original switch, as its flimsy kickstand was terrible and only stood at one angle. The original Switch’s 6.2-inch screen is easier to see from shorter distances, but it feels too small for a collaborative split-screen game in a desktop game.

Bad kickstand for old switch (left) and nice and adjustable kickstand for new OLED switch (right).

Scott Stein / CNET

The display of the 7-inch OLED switch is much clearer, allowing you to show more clearly the details of a small game. Also, the rear kickstand has finally been improved. The pop-out plastic stand extends almost the entire length of the body and can be adjusted to any subtle angle, from nearly upright to nearly flat. Like many iPad kickstand cases (or Microsoft Surface Pro), it means it’s finally ready for use. Games like Pikmin 3 and board games like clubhouse games make sharing games on that screen even more fun.

Even for multiplayer games, you need to dock with your TV. Desktop mode is actually a third niche format. But if you’re traveling with your kids, you can use far more than you think (and it seems great to have in an airline table game). ..

It’s a little bigger (but basically the same size)

The OLED switch is a little bigger and heavier than the original switch. Still, I was able to compress it into the basic carrying case I used for my old switch without any problems. The slightly modified dimensions mean that they won’t slip into old foldable lab cardboard items (if you’re curious). Also, other more tightly tuned accessories and sleeves may not fit. But so far, it feels like I’m using an old switch. That’s the main thing, as there is no change in the way Joy-Con connects to the side.

The OLED screen switch (bottom) is definitely better. I don’t want to go back to the old switch now.

Scott Stein / CNET Display: Vibrant and sometimes subtle

The large 7-inch OLED display is definitely better. The colors are more saturated and work very well in Nintendo’s bright and bold games. The Metroid Dread played on the OLED Switch looks great. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Hades, Super Mario Odyssey, Untitled Goose Games, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Warioware: Get Together, and almost everything else I threw.

The bezel is smaller and the whole is more modern. These pictures don’t even tell you how good the display looks (the pictures don’t tell the story easily on the display). But again, jumping to a 7-inch display is not a breakthrough experience.

Would you like to switch between OLED and iPad Mini comparisons? of course.

Scott Stein / CNET

For example, the screen of the recent iPad Mini is getting bigger. The 7-inch display looks great in all games, but it can still be a bit small for me and my tablet-based life. The 720p resolution is low on a 7-inch display, but I didn’t really notice that much.

One thing I know is that I don’t want to go back to the old switch now. The display looks small and is obviously worse, and the OLED display is already ruining me.

The new OLED switch (right) fits in the old switch dock. The old switch (left) fits in the new switch dock.

Scott Stein / CNET New Dock, as well as Old Dock

The new dock with Switch OLED has an Ethernet jack for wired internet connectivity. This isn’t what I need, but it’s useful to have in case. That jack means that one internal USB 3 port has been removed, but there are still two external USB 3 ports. The pull-off rear dock cover is easier to cable access than previous hinged doors. The dock is just for connecting the switch to the TV, so if you’re a handheld-only gamer, it’s a weird box with slots.

However, the new switch will also work with the old switch dock. The new dock isn’t that new. (However, new docks can get upgraded firmware. This may mean new features, but it’s confusing at this point.)

The OLED switch works with the old Joy-Con and the Joy-Con is the same. convenience! It’s also a pity that it hasn’t been upgraded.

Scott Stein / CNET It works with old Joy-Cons! (But Joy-Cons hasn’t changed)

The Switch OLED can, as always, use any pair of lying Switch Joy-Cons. That’s great news, but so is Joy-Con, which comes with the new Switch. I have tried new black and white models with white Joy-Cons, but they have exactly the same features and feel, except for the color changes. Joy-Cons have become quite old to me compared to the solid and comfortable Xbox and PS5 controllers. I wanted an analog trigger, a better analog stick, and less Bluetooth lag. And no one knows if these seemingly similar Joy-Cons will break as easily as the old ones.

Included in the Switch OLED box: dock, Joy-Con controller adapter, wrist strap, HDMI, power adapter.

Scott Stein / CNET Does it work quietly so far?

The Switch fan I bought last year sounds like a car engine. I think the fan is broken or damaged. But I’m used to the enthusiasm of fans. Switch OLEDs have looked much quieter so far. There is still a heat vent at the top, but the noise isn’t too much of a concern.

More storage (but you can get a microSD card)

Switch OLED’s 64GB base storage is a good bump from the 32GB that older switches have. This is great. I downloaded 13 games before it was full. Digital games range from hundreds of megabytes to over 10GB, but take up less space than PS5 and Xbox games. Still, as always, the switch has a microSD card slot and storage is cheap. Unlike PS5 and Xbox Series X storage expansions, using additional storage drives does not require any special setup or locking to a specific brand.

Switch Lite (left), Switch (center), OLED Switch (right): Three Nintendo Switches currently available.

Scott Stein / CNET This is one of the switches I want.But that’s not always what you need

For me, it’s clear that OLED switches are the best switches, based solely on specs. But its slightly larger and brighter screens, their better speakers, slightly different docks, and certainly a very nice new kickstand are a great reason to upgrade if you have a switch you’re happy with. Must not be. Switch will play the exact same game as before, and will play the exact same game. TV playback is the same.

Nintendo’s Switch Console has a life cycle of four and a half years and is full of great games. But also, the switch clearly lacks the graphics punch of next-generation consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Mobile games and iPad games are getting better and better. There are many ways to play the game. Switch is a great library of Nintendo and indie games, a great family device, but only a small part of the ever-growing world of gaming. Nintendo hasn’t upgraded the console yet. It has the same processor as before and serves the same audience. Think of it as a revision that checks a bunch of wishlist features from a list. But not all of them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/nintendo-switch-oled-review-the-best-switch-yet-but-not-quite-different-enough/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos