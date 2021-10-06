Fortnite banned from Apples App Store





The very popular game Fortnite has been banned from the Apples App Store due to a legal battle between Apple and Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Played by millions of gamers around the world, Fortnite is one of the most popular online games to date, but Apple users will not be able to play it on their devices.

Fortnite was originally removed from Apple’s App Store for violating policies related to in-app payments.

While Apple has its own payment system that charges a 30% fee for all in-app purchases, Fortnite has created its own payment method to bypass Apple’s fees.

Apple then banned Fortnite for violating that condition. As a result, Epic Games brought Apple to court on allegations that it operates the App Store exclusively.

A US court said Epic did not show that Apple had an illegal monopoly. But the judge also said Apple couldn’t force app developers to use their payment system.

As a result, both Apple and Fortnite are fascinating parts of the decision, a process that can take up to five years to reach a conclusion.

This means that popular games cannot be downloaded by new users to iPhones and other Apple devices.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, has complained about the situation online. Epic agreed, and Apple is now again abusing its power to monopolize more than a billion users. ” Sweeney wrote on Twitter.

Sweeney also posted a communication between Epic Games and Apple to support his claim:

Apple lied. Apple has spent a year telling the world, courts and the press, “We welcome Epics back to the App Store if they agree to play with the same rules as others.” Epic agrees, and Apple is now again abusing its power to monopolize over a billion users.

— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

Fortnite seems to be unable to download to Apple devices in the long run as Apple has shown no signs of softening its stance. If you’ve already downloaded the game to your Apple device, you can still play the game, but you won’t receive any updates.

