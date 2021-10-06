Google Speech ID adds biometric security to your call center bot The Register





Google launched a voice recognition system for commercial call centers and was unable to answer several biometric security questions at the same time.

According to Chocolate Factory, speaker IDs are a way to identify the caller by voice only, avoiding the cumbersome and time-consuming ID checks of call center agents. It also works, so Google can identify speech from natural speech samples without the need for special text or passwords.

The ubiquitous search and email giant launches products in combination with existing contact center AI (CCAI), with speech bot packages creating 20-35% call bias from agents and per capita productivity. It claims to have improved from $ 1.3 million to $ 3.7 million. Reduce average talk time and reduce the effort required to manage your contact center solution by up to 75%. This is all based on a survey commissioned by Google and conducted by Forrester Consulting in August 2020.

In Google’s speaker ID plan, callers who are new to the system must first register. This starts with authentication using an existing process. The caller then said, “We will provide a simple voice sample that can be used in place of the old process to quickly track validation. In the future.”

According to Google, cloud speaker IDs are “text-independent”, allowing users to be identified with a short voice snippet of 3 seconds after they are registered. No password phrase or special text is required. Existing partners seem happy, at least according to this pre-prepared quote.

“Customers are excited about the opportunity to add ML-based validation in addition to existing validation. [conversation bot] Agents that don’t need to add telephony or technology integration, “he said. Speaker ID is now generally available, said Eric Rothman, technology partner and vice president of alliances for cloud telecommunications company Avaya.

However, Google promises to ensure that its products comply with the “AI Principles” listed here in seven steps.

However, not everyone can rest assured. Aside from the owner of the training data and how Google can use it for the dataset created, there is the issue of whether the system is secure.

One study used voice morphing technology to transform voice and launch an attack on a voice identity system. According to a 2015 European Symposium on Computer Security Research, “Our results show that automated systems have little effect on our attacks. False voices. The average rate of refusal was less than 10-20% for most victims. “

Another study, published in 2017, showed that human spoofing can trick voice biometric systems.

The register is asking Google for further comment.

* Apologies to BBC Scotland’s Burnistoun sketch comedy show

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2021/10/06/google_speech_id/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos