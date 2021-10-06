University is ridiculing Blockchain Tech





As higher education moved online through a pandemic, issues of trust, identity and fraud crippled learning and research. Blockchain technology has emerged as a potential solution to these long-standing problems and may even offer innovative and new use case opportunities. However, despite being an important driver of the blockchain industry, universities are unaware of the potential for blockchain technology to be used independently.

This post is part of the CoinDesks 2021 University Package. Quinn DuPont is an assistant professor of business at University College DuBlin. He is the author of Cryptocurrencies and Blockchains (Polity, 2019).

Until 2021, to better understand how blockchain and innovative EdTech companies disrupt this trillion-dollar industry, I’ll research the market, explore potential use cases, and see the reality. He led a team of students separated from the exaggeration. The comprehensive report describes many compelling use cases, but few serious players were found. With the exception of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), top universities are conservative, do not accept the educational and research opportunities offered by blockchain, and technology to better serve students, faculty, and social stakeholders. Is not used.

Current challenges

Higher education is complex with established incumbents and important norms and traditions. These norms and traditions are certainly barriers to innovation, but companies that want to disrupt the industry will fail if they don’t pay attention to this reality. The report identified four areas of potential innovation to solve real-world challenges. It’s research and innovation, certification and verification, student identity, and an integrated online learning environment. Despite the complexity of each (discussed in the report), we believe blockchain technology is mature enough to provide a real solution.

Perhaps the most annoying challenge facing universities is the source of the dataset. Data sets are often created by university researchers and shared with commercial and government stakeholders. These datasets may contain the results of empirical or training data on machine learning models. Since these datasets are important, it is important to know where the user came from and whether they have been tampered with.

A robust software supply chain tracks datasets throughout their lifecycle, from creation to use, modification, and end of support. Like traditional supply chains (use cases that have already been destroyed by blockchain technology), software supply chains require assurance of confidentiality, integrity, and availability. In addition, some datasets contain sensitive information, so access must be carefully controlled. For example, a recent Microsoft report details the amount and severity of attacks on machine learning (ML) datasets. The authors reported that model addiction is the most recognized threat to ML for business decision makers. Blockchain is an obvious solution for critical software infrastructure because it excels at tracking digital assets without the need for a trusted third party. Universities believe that they play an important role in ensuring the safety of datasets.

The next most important challenge facing higher education today, brought about by the pandemic, is diploma fraud (although student identity as the cornerstone of widespread online fraud is close to one-third. is). When the university campus closed during the pandemic, many of the traditional paper-based processes were exposed as inefficient and unsafe. Diplomas and transcripts are still issued as paper copies today, and if you are forced to provide a digital copy, the university will issue an insecure version that can be easily created or tampered with. Blockchain technology securely records unique fingerprints (encrypted hashes) of digital assets and solves the challenges of managing a decentralized public key infrastructure to issue and manage university transcripts and diplomas. While providing a simple turnkey solution to do, it has the potential to reduce management costs.

Destructive development

Beyond current state-of-the-art technology, we recommend four destructive potential uses of blockchain in higher education. Decentralized education market, education incentives, smart contract test markings, reputation management. The most attractive of these opportunities is the decentralized education market. It enables a low-friction, low-reliability environment enabled by blockchain, federation, or multi-institutional degrees, allowing students to choose the best educational services (bottom-up) rather than the prescribed (top-down) curriculum. It may become. A lifelong learning subscription model may also be possible in the decentralized education market.

Green field

Despite these turnkey opportunities and future developments, EdTech’s blockchain commercial outlook is Greenfield. Few blockchain providers are serious in the industry, and there seems to be little interest from prospective buyers, the confused higher education providers.

Our analysis shows that universities have many ways to keep out their competitors and are doing so effectively. Market turmoil like Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) has happened and disappeared, but low-cost online universities have existed for decades. However, none of these options replace the perceived value of top-notch in-store education. These are daunting challenges for the early blockchain EdTech space, but there are many for blockchain, such as increased access to investors, new educational and research practices, and new uses such as peer-to-peer models of citizen science and other education. I have the opportunity.

