Google: Flight search tools can help you fly “more eco-friendly” | Work





Silver Spring, Maryland (AP) Searching for flights on Google has become even more environmentally friendly.

A new search feature launched on Wednesday will let users know which flights have low carbon emissions and will be able to select flights based on carbon emissions, as well as price and number of connections.

A basic search for a flight can estimate how many kilograms of carbon dioxide a flight emits from start to finish. Users can prioritize searches by emissions, as well as by price, if desired. Flights with emissions below the median are highlighted in green.

Google said the quote is a combination of data from the European Environment Agency and flight-specific information from airlines and other providers. The data may include the age of the aircraft, model and configuration, speed and altitude at which the aircraft flies, and the distance between the origin and destination of the flight.

According to Google, some flights may not have a quote, for example due to lack of data on a particular aircraft. The company is still considering in which direction the plane may be heading in or when flying in a jet stream, or whether the flight is using biofuels or other alternatives. He added that.

With the new tools, the cleanest flights from the Washington DC area to Chicago are all United Airlines using Boeing 737s. 128 kilograms of carbon dioxide is 21% below the median. The biggest pollutant on the other end of the list is the Frontier Airlines Bombardier regional jet, which departs from Baltimore and stops in Miami and Las Vegas, emitting 779 kilograms of carbon dioxide.

Airplanes make up a small portion of climate change-causing emissions, accounting for about 2% to 3%, but their share is growing rapidly, and with the global growth of travel, about 3 by the middle of the century. Expected to double.

According to the airline industry group Airlines for America, US airlines have more than doubled the fuel efficiency of fleets since 1978 and plan to further reduce carbon emissions. However, according to the independent International Clean Transport Council, passenger transport is increasing almost four times faster than fuel efficiency, with emissions increasing by 33% between 2013 and 2019.

The new emissions tool has shown how people can find eco-certified hotels, following the introduction of Google last month. Also on Wednesday, Google introduced technology that allows drivers to find more fuel-efficient routes from Google Maps and Google’s Nest Thermostat. Wind and sun.

The new features are part of Google CEO’s Sundar Pichai Sustainability Initiative, which was highlighted on Wednesday.

In a blog post, Pichai states that climate change is no longer a local and personal threat. He added that an urgent and meaningful solution is needed to address this pressing challenge, and said the company has promised to operate its data centers and campuses on carbon-free energy by 2030. ..

Owned by Alphabet Inc., Google is based in Mountain View, California.

Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oleantimesherald.com/news/business/google-flight-search-tool-can-help-you-fly-greener/article_2c09060a-48bd-5f61-9c70-2303a5c85ab8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos