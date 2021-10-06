GrayNoise Selected as 2021’s Most Innovative Security Solution by Tech Ascension Awards | News





Washington, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-Threat intelligence company Gray Noise Intelligence today announced its selection as the most innovative security solution for 2021 by the Tech Ascension Awards.

Andrew Morris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gray Noise Intelligence, said: “Every day, a staggering number of Internet scans attack computers and software directly connected to the Internet, generating a large number of security alerts. Some of this activity is malicious, but a significant amount. It’s not, and it’s reaching that stage. It’s difficult for security analysts to identify real threats from background noise. With GrayNoise, security teams spend time investigating non-essential alerts. Instead, you can focus on the threats that really matter. “

The Tech Ascension Awards are innovation-centric and are selected from over 500 applicants. Criteria include innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. Best-in-class vendors recognized by the Tech Ascension Awards solve key industry challenges in different ways. As the most innovative security solution for 2021, GrayNoise has developed a technology that scans the Internet and collects, analyzes, and labels IP address data that saturates security tools with noise.

“The surge in ransomware, the threat of the nation-state, and the increase in cybercriminal activity due to COVID-19 are just some of the factors that made strong cybersecurity defense a top priority for all businesses exposed to sensitive data,” said the CEO. David Campbell said. , Tech Ascension Award. “We are honored to honor these industry leaders who have demonstrated their unique approach, innovative technology and ability to protect their organizations with world-class talent.”

This award adds to the impressive roster of praise recently earned by Gray Noise Intelligence.

The Forbes Cybersecurity Awards 2020 has named Gray Noise “Most Intriguing Rookie” for its ability to filter background noise alerts that distract from legitimate threats. A leader who has done a great job early in his career and is on track to become the next generation leader in the cybersecurity industry. DCA Live’s 2021 Red Hot Cyber ​​Enterprise List. This is the fourth consecutive year that DCA Live has recognized the fastest growing and most exciting cybersecurity company in the Washington, DC region. GrayNoise was selected from a pool of very deep companies nominated by one or more leaders in Washington’s high-tech / high-growth community. The SINET16Innovator Awards chose Gray Noise as one of the 16 most innovative and compelling companies from a pool of hundreds of emerging cybersecurity companies. From all over the world.

For more information on GrayNoise Intelligence, please visit https://www.greynoise.io/.

About GrayNoiseIntelligence

GrayNoise helps save time by revealing events and alerts that security analysts can ignore. GrayNoise curates IP data that saturates security tools with noise, allowing analysts to confidently ignore irrelevant or harmless activity, giving them more time to discover and investigate real threats. .. GrayNoise is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, governments, top security vendors, and thousands of threat researchers. For more information, please visit https://www.greynoise.io/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media contacts

Rebecca West, Helium Communications, +1 415-260-6094, rebecca @ heliumcommunications.net

Dan Maier, GrayNoise Intelligence, 408-836-7184, dmaier @ graynoise.io

Source Gray Noise Intelligence

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_technology/greynoise-named-most-innovative-security-solution-of-2021-by-the-tech-ascension-awards/article_ff03974f-f621-57db-be3c-ccd7f9f90f4e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos