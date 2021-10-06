100 Top Revenue Streamers Only 3 Women Are Cramping





Image: Twitch / Kotaku / Bertrand Langlois (Getty Images)

A Twitch leak from 4chan confirmed that many people already know. The majority of the most successful content creators on the platform are men. But what is shocking is the disparity. Of the top 100 creators, only three are women. Only one of them is a colored woman.

This morning, an anonymous hacker will be using the source code for the Twitchs website and services, client apps for various consoles, Amazon cloud-based services, various proprietary SDKs, other services owned by Twitch, and security. Leaked a large 125GB archive that was allegedly filled with tools. Even for unreleased Steam rivals from the Operations Center, and Amazon Game Studios. It seems that all the source code also contains information about the income of a particular individual streamer. Twitch confirmed the effectiveness of this leak a few hours ago.

The unconfirmed list of Twitch payments that Twitter users have taken screenshots seems to show the revenue earned by the site’s top 100 streamers since October 2019. According to the numbers, Twitch’s top revenue streamers are overwhelmingly male. The top spot is dominated by a tabletop role-playing group with revenues of approximately $ 9.6 million, followed by male Overwatch streamers at approximately $ 8.4 million. These expected figures do not take into account sponsorship or other ways in which streamers normally earn money.

However, the highest-ranked female streamers are far below the list, starting with Valorant streamer Pokimane at 39th, cosplayer Amouranth at 48th, and music streamer Sintica at 71st. With the exception of multi-person streams (such as critical roles), no woman is in the top third of the most profitable Twitch content creators. Despite dissatisfaction with hottab meta, pie revenue streamers, and how some male streamers perceive female streamers to steal opinions from men, the numbers show that only a small percentage of women It shows that it is included in the ranks of Twitchs’ most profitable content creators.

As a reminder, there’s still a lot of millions of money these top streamers are raked up. But the big difference in the proportion of high-income male and female streamers stands as further evidence that Twitch isn’t doing enough to support women and other streamers who have reached their limits on their platform. increase.

G / O media may receive fees

Many women who stream on Twitch are also marginalized based on race and sexual orientation. Pokimane is the only color woman who has made a list of top earners. Many small streamers struggle to stay secure on the platform. Twitch released an ID-based tag in May of this year to make it easier to discover, but it didn’t resolve its toxicity to peripheral streamers on the platform.

In August of this year, a flood of hatred attacks on queer streamers and color streamers. Several streamers have joined the Twitch boycott under the #TwitchDoBetter hashtag to protest these hatred attacks.

The lack of women and PoCs that are reputed among the top Twitchs winners is not surprising for Vanessa Brasfield, a Black Twitch streamer known as Pleasantly Twstd. She tweeted:

All the energy we spend is pissing and crying about how women are setting a dangerous precedent in Incel screaming nipple streamers, not even in the same group for payment.Find a black man in [the top earners list] While you are in it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/only-three-percent-of-twitch-s-top-earning-streamers-ar-1847812847 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos