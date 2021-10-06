Why IBM relies on diverse communities to support technology innovation





By Ruth Davis, Director of Call for Code

We all like to make the way technology makes the world a better place. That’s why many of us choose to work in the technology industry. We are attracted to the opportunity to leverage powerful technology to make a difference in the lives of those around us. Technology helps us prolong our healthy lives, fight climate change, improve education and bring us closer.

But we’ve also seen what can happen if there is a shortage of solutions aimed at solving complex problems. Leaping innovation can produce unexpected results or have flaws that prevent it from exerting its intended impact. Why is this? Often, these struggles are due to a lack of open innovation.

Truly transformative technology requires a diverse group of creators, a robust and collaborative ecosystem, and a powerful platform to make them effective. If one of these components is not evaluated, the consequences can be disappointing and sometimes disastrous.

At IBM, we learned a lot about this through the work of Call for Code. We rely on the diversity of the global open source community to help build true solutions to serious problems. By developing applications under the guidance of experts and community leaders, we want to have a bigger and more lasting impact. Call for Code is the largest tech-for-good initiative of its kind, with over 500,000 developers and problem solvers from 180 countries making it a very realistic place to make the world a better place. We are creating an open source solution for complex tasks.

Last year, he called on IBM’s strong network of in-house innovators to apply their skills to combat racial injustice challenges across three key areas: police and judicial reform and accountability. .. Diverse expressions; and policy and legal reforms. Only a few months later, seven projects were shared online and anyone could contribute and extend the code. Throughout the Call for Code work, these projects are driven by the enthusiastic support of the open source community and the ecosystem of partners, including the Linux Foundation. The goal is to create practical tools that will help address one of the most difficult challenges of our time, racial injustice.

Among the projects is FiveFifthsVoter, a web app built to help undervalued communities exercise their right to vote by deciding on the best voting strategy. Five Fifths Voter is an application that provides access to personalized voting information such as polling place locations, state voter requirements, voting methods, voter submission deadlines, and accessibility needs. This tool votes at the local, state, and national levels by creating a more streamlined process for voters in communities that lack traditional access and education regarding voter rights and voting processes. It is designed to promote the advocacy and access of people.

During National Voter Education Week, Metropolitan Los Angeles’ YMCA plans to hire five-fifths of voters. In addition to sharing information about upcoming elections, the app is customized to meet the needs of different communities, including translating content into 11 languages ​​and including additional resources for young voters. ..

This is just the beginning. Another open source project, Legit-Info, helps individuals understand how the proposed policies affect themselves and the community and what they can do accordingly. Legit-Info is an easy-to-read way to use IBM Watson Natural Language Understanding to categorize laws, share content based on your location and issues of interest, and help you decide how to take action. Share with.

Both FiveFifthsVoter and Legit-Info show what is possible with open innovation. When diversity, collaboration and agility are all valued during development, the technology we build becomes more accessible, effective and convenient. Opinions from the open source community have identified issues and needs related to voting that were previously prioritized. By incorporating the opinions of diverse communities, you can build better applications that capture the potential of technology. Open source level the playing field, so everyone has the opportunity to shape and change technology.

Learn more about our project here. You can also view the complete GitHub repository and download the code to help improve these projects. The project was built using technologies such as Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud, IBM Watson, Blockchain ledger, Node.js, Vu.js, Docker, upstream Kubernetes, and Tekton. The Linux Foundation and IBM call on developers and ecosystem partners to contribute by testing, extending, implementing, and adding different perspectives and expertise to make them even more powerful in making positive changes in the community. I have.

Find out more about how IBM’s open source community is making a difference.

This post was created by IBM using Insider Studios.

