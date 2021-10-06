Valve gives a glimpse inside the steam deck with a new disassembly video





No, I like it. Volunteer Surgery on Steam Deck Never Dies Screenshots: Valve / Kotaku

In a new disassembly video showing how to replace (or not) parts of the Steam Deck, Valve said that tampering with the chassis of a handheld PC and looking inside can be a big mess. rice field. How deep do you ask? The game giant said the battery could explode and kill you.

This is just one of Valve’s handful of results in a video of about 5 minutes. If an unnamed technician gets one of these devices while explaining how to disassemble and replace deck components such as thumbsticks and SSDs and sharing which screws to take out, the casing Insists that you must not tamper with.

In fact, technicians called the how-to tutorial “Why shouldn’t you really do this?” Video instead.

Read more: Steam decks may have a hard time playing some games on a big TV

There are several reasons why Valve is urging you not to ruin your steam deck. Aside from the possibility of death from a battery explosion, opening the device reduces structural integrity, reduces resistance to drops, and is vulnerable to damage. Exposing the wires can lead to contact with static electricity and permanently brick the handheld PC. Replacing the SSD with an off-the-shelf one can still cause problems such as power consumption. And there are the usual warnings that come with most technologies. The warranty issued as standard does not cover any damage you may inflict.

G / O media may receive fees

Of course, keep in mind that as SSDs get bigger, the price of Steam Deck goes up quite dramatically. Therefore, there may be other incentives to keep all screws in place.

According to technicians, Steam Deck is a very rigorously designed system and the parts are carefully selected for this product in a particular structure and are not designed for user replacement. Opening and replacing parts can be very confusing.

So what is the takeaway? Do not fuck with Steam Deck. Of course, if it’s in your hands, it’s yours and you can use it to do whatever you want. However, it takes a lot of technical know-how to prevent a Steam deck from becoming a Steam Rock. Just sit on the shelf and never play again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/valves-steam-deck-teardown-video-warns-against-tearing-1847812597 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos