Unsealed Judiciary Ordinance Reveals Secret Google Order: Report





Forbes reported that the US government accidentally opened a court record that disclosed a rare “keyword warrant.” Google is reportedly ordered to identify the person who searched for the name, phone number, or address of the victim of the sexual assault. Forbes says the Big Tech giant then secretly handed over his username and IP address to the police. Something is loaded.

According to Forbes’ exclusive report, the Justice Department accidentally opened a court document containing a rare “keyword warrant.”

The warrant reportedly ordered Google to identify the username and IP address of the person who searched for the three names, phone numbers, or addresses associated with the victims of the Wisconsin kidnapping for 16 days. rice field.

According to a document reviewed by Forbes, federal agents filed a warrant in hopes of narrowing down suspects of trafficking and sexual assault.

As previously reported by Insider’s Isobel Hamilton, keyword warrants show that police are increasingly able to issue a wide range of warrants to tech companies rather than focusing on individuals.

Prior to the temporary release of the Wisconsin litigation document, only two keyword warrants had previously been opened. Last year, police investigating an arson attack outside the witness’s house at the R. Kelly trial ordered Google to share a list of IP addresses linked to a search for arson victims’ addresses.

According to CNET, investigators obtained a warrant for the suspect’s personal search history: “Where can I buy 50 custom machine guns?”, “Intimidation of witnesses,” “Country without surrender.” I showed that I searched for the term. With the United States. “

Some legal experts believe that such a warrant violates the rights of the First Amendment by potentially punishing people for what they search online, but the ACLU has told Forbes. He said they were most concerned about what was being requested in secret.

In a letter last year, ACLU’s New York branch called on Google to oppose “a surprising increase in Google user data law enforcement searches” through both keyword searches and geo-fence guarantees.

“These comprehensive guarantees ensure that we avoid constitutional checks on police surveillance and create a virtual network of our religious practices, political parties, sexual orientation, etc.” Stated.

“As with all law enforcement requirements, there is a rigorous process designed to protect user privacy while supporting the important work of law enforcement,” a Google spokeswoman told Forbes. Told. Google did not respond to insider requests for comment.

