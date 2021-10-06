Global automotive glass industry by 2026





Dublin, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire /-“By application (backlight, rear quarter glass, side & rear view mirror), by type (laminated glass and tempered glass), by region (USA, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa)-Global Forecast to 2026-20 “Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report added to ResearchAndMarkets.com offerings.

The global automotive glass market is estimated to be US $ 15.45 billion in 2020, reach US $ 16.45 billion in 2021, and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% to reach US $ 22.99 billion by 2026. It has been.

Market statistics:

The report provides market size and forecasts across five major currencies (USD, EUR GBP, JPY, AUD). This helps organization leaders make better decisions when foreign currency exchange data is readily available. The report considers 2018 and 2019 as past years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and 2022 to 2026 as the forecast period.

Competitive strategic window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyzes the competitive environment from a market, application, and regional perspective and helps vendors define coordination or adaptation between capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. Describes optimal or favorable fit for vendors to adopt ongoing M & A strategies, regional expansion, R & D, and new product implementation strategies to drive further business expansion and growth during the forecast period. ..

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is ​​an automotive glass based on business strategy (business growth, industry coverage, financial feasibility, channel support) and product satisfaction (cost performance, ease of use, product features, customer support). Evaluate and classify vendors in the market. This helps companies make better decisions and understand the competitive environment.

Market share analysis:

Market Share Analysis provides an analysis of vendors that considers their contribution to the entire market. It offers the idea of ​​generating revenue for the entire market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insight into how vendors are performing better in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to other vendors. Knowing market share provides ideas for vendor size and competitiveness in the base year. It characterizes the market in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and fusion properties.

Company Usability Profile:

This report reports recent significant developments and innovations by leading vendors in the global automotive glass market, including Asahi Glass Company Ltd., Central Glass America, Inc., China Glass Holding Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA and Corning. I’m deeply exploring my profile. , Inc., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Fuyao Group Automobile Glass Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries, Independent Glass Co Ltd., LKQ Corporation, Magna International Inc., Magna International, Inc. , Vitro, Xinyi Glass Holdings, Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following guidelines: 1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information about the market provided by key players 2. Market Development: Provides detailed information about profitable emerging markets and analyzes market penetration across mature segments3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments 4. Competitive Assessment and Intelligence: Provides a thorough assessment of market share, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent prospects and manufacturing capabilities of leading companies5.Product Development and Innovation: Provides intelligent insights into future technology, R & D activities, and breakthrough product development

The report answers questions such as: 1. What is the size and forecast of the global automotive glass market? 2. What are the impediments and implications of COVID-19 forming the global automotive glass market during the forecast period? 3. Which products / segments / applications / areas will you invest in during the forecast period of the global automotive glass market? Four. What is the competitive strategic window of opportunity in the global automotive glass market? Five. What are the technological trends and regulatory frameworks in the global automotive glass market? 6. What is the market share of major vendors in the global automotive glass market? 7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the global automotive glass market?

Main topics to cover:

1. Preface

2. Survey method

3. Executive summary

4. Market overview 4.1. Introduction 4.2. Cumulative impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insight 5.1. Market dynamics 5.1.1. Driver 5.1.1.1. Increasing glass usage and penetration of smart glass 5.1.1.2. Increased demand and production of electric vehicles 5.1.1.3. Increased demand due to growing concerns about primary safety due to accidents 5.1.1.4. Increased use of sunroof glass in luxury cars 5.1.2. Constraint 5.1.2.1. High production cost and smart glass 5.1.2.2. Availability of low-priced glass in the aftermarket 5.1.3. Opportunity 5.1.3.1. Implementation of smart glass and device embedded glass technology 5.1.3.2. Increased Government Initiatives on Automobile Regulation 5.1.3.3. Advances and innovations in windshield technology 5.1.4. Challenge 5.1.4.1. Gap between fluctuating prices and supply and demand of raw materials 5.1.4.2. Very complicated for replacing windshield 5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis 5.2.1. Threat of new entrants 5.2.2. Alternative threat 5.2.3. Customer bargaining power 5.2.4. Supplier bargaining power 5.2.5.Industry competition

6. Automotive glass market by application 6.1. Introduction 6.2. Backlite 6.3. Rear quarter glass 6.4. Side & rear view mirror 6.5. Sidelite 6.6.windshield

7. Automotive glass market by Type 7.1. Introduction 7.2. Laminate 7.3.Reinforcement

8. North and South America Automotive Glass Market 8.1. Introduction 8.2. Argentina 8.3. Brazil 8.4. Canada 8.5. Mexico 8.6.America

9. Asia Pacific Automotive Glass Market 9.1. Introduction 9.2. Australia 9.3. China 9.4. India 9.5. Indonesia 9.6. Japan 9.7. Malaysia 9.8. Philippines 9.9. Singapore 9.10. South Korea 9/11.sea ​​bream

10. Automotive glass market in Europe, Middle East and Africa 10.1. Introduction 10.2. France 10.3. Germany 10.4. Italy 10.5. Netherlands 10.6. Qatar 10.7. Russia 10.8. Saudi Arabia 10.9. South Africa 10.10. Spain 10.11. United Arab Emirates 10.12.England

11. Competitive landscape 11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix 11.1.1. Quadrant 11.1.2. Business strategy 11.1.3. Product satisfaction 11.2. Market ranking analysis 11.3. Market share analysis by key players 11.4. Competition scenario 11.4.1. Mergers and acquisitions 11.4.2. Agreements, collaborations, and partnerships 11.4.3. New product launches and enhancements 11.4.4. Investment and Financing 11.4.5.Awards, awards, expansion

12. Company Usability Profile 12.1. Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. 12.2. Central Glass America, Inc.12.3. China Glass Holding Co., Ltd. 12.4. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA 12.5. Corning, Inc.12.6. Euroglas GmbH 12.7. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.12.8. Fuyao Group Automobile Glass Co., Ltd. 12.9. Guardian Industries 12.10. Independent Glass Co., Ltd. 12.11. LKQ Corporation 12.12. Magna International Inc.12.13. Vitro, Xinyi Glass Holdings 12.14. WebastoSE 12.15. Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

13. Appendix

