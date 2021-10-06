World Of Warcraft update removes thought-provoking flirt and jokes





Blizzard is working on a World of Warcraft cleanup following historical allegations of corporate harassment, and in the latest round, a series of suggestive jokes and affairs that will be removed as part of Update 9.1.5. Is intended for people.

As Wowhead details, there are many changes, some of which cycle through the character in a two-line dialogue. Some are clearly the result of digging through the archives and deleting content, which is clearly inappropriate in the wake of Blizzard’s current crisis, but other cuts are simply the current 2021 and some of these. Is resulting in the fact that it is terrifying, obsolete or simply bad.

Here are some examples of jokes that are deleted:

Draenei Male: I would be deeply grateful if I could get the jewels of my family.

Goblin Women: Modern goblin women. Independence? I’m still letting men do good things to me. But I stopped giving them credit.

Orcish Woman: What is Estrogen? can you eat?

Tauren Male: Homogeneous? No way, I like women.

On the other hand, here are some of the affairs that have been cut:

Blood Elf Demon Hunter Male: Are you a part demon? I want to stalk you.

Blood Elf Female: Normally I just ride a spectacular ride … but let’s talk.

Dwarf Men: You look pretty, I like your hair, here’s a drink … are you ready now?

Goblin Men: I got what you needed. * Zipper sound *

Highmountain Tauren Female: Are you staring at my rack?

Night-born man: Well, I want to tap that ley line.

Orcish man: Uh … you look like a woman.

Troll Females: In furious and hot weather, female trolls can mate more than 80 times overnight. Are you ready?

As I said, some of these have been removed from the game for obvious reasons, but many of them just smoke and Blizzard was trolling the archive anyway, so while I was here You can also do cleaning. If you really want to make a long and sad moan about how far we’ve all been since 2004, there’s a long list of changes in Wowhead.

