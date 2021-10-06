Battlefield 2042 Beta Impressions: Battles, Battles Never Change





Image: EA

One minute after the first match of Battlefield 2042, I accidentally fell off the helicopter. After somehow surviving, he blasted the wall with a rocket launcher and took out the enemies hiding behind him. I died a few seconds later … I don’t know exactly how, but it must have been terrible. My active outing was over when I recklessly called on my teammates who stood there to revive, bleeding slowly for 30 seconds. All this in the roaring jet engine and shooting dissonance.

Yeah, back on the battlefield, baby!

This week, EA is hosting a series of beta versions with varying degrees of openness for Battlefield 2042, a blockbuster first-person shooter that will be available on almost every platform on November 19. increase. Battlefield 2042 is a series nearly 10 years away from history-influenced conflicts since Battlefield 4 in 2013 (No, Police vs. Robbery Battlefield: Hardline doesn’t count). It will be set in the near future. Therefore, it is 2042. After playing a few rounds today, my gut check is exactly the same as the battlefields set up in other years.

Currently, the only playable mode is Conquest. Conquest is the flagship of the battlefield where two teams fight each other in a large scrimmage centered on capturing and controlling different zones. In Battlefield 2042, this mode is crowded with up to 128 players participating. (On PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Conquest matches set the player pool cap to 64.) Almost overwhelmingly cramped, but its size always contributes to an interesting sense of confusion.

If you’ve played Conquest in Battlefield, you’ve played Conquest in Battlefield 2042. Each match begins with a map overlay. Select a class (more on this later), then select a spawn point. You can jump into the captured area or vacate seats in vehicles operated by your teammates, such as tanks and choppers. (By the way, that’s how I accidentally fell off the helicopter: spawn on the helicopter, press the wrong button at the wrong time, and tell me that the prompt can press A to deploy me a parachute I panicked for a second before telling.) After joining the game, either attack the area commanded by the enemy or keep pushing the fort in the zone already occupied by the team. However, the rules are ultimately secondary. You really only shoot shit and are there to blow up other shit.

Image: EA

Battlefield 2042 differs from what you’ve played before in a subtle but important way. The important thing is that you are no longer tied to the class that determines which gears you can and cannot use. In beta, choose one of four specialists. Each specialist has benefits such as grappling hooks or automatic sentry turrets. You can’t change that. However, you can combine gadgets, weapons, and throwable items (basically grenades) as needed. In other words, the engineer is no longer married to a PDW. Wow!

The unlock tree, at least in beta, is also highly appreciated. Instead of using the SMG with a regular path to unlock more SMGs, unlock the weapon based on the overall level. This worked in my favor. I had a hard time with the starter SMG PBX-45, so I didn’t use it. However, when I leveled up a little, I unlocked the K30, the second-stage SMG that I immediately relied on. Id has never found my weapon dujour if forced to use the first one to make progress in that branch of the weapon classification.

EA has also long advertised the dynamic, ever-changing weather effects of Battlefield 2042. The futuristic setting means that the Earth in the 2042s is facing an even worse climate crisis than our real Earth (and much more that it is straight and irreversible at this point. Shows signs of). For example, in the middle of a match, the EF5 + tornado can tear and cause havoc, or at least break that perception.

Undoubtedly, tornadoes are dramatic, wonderful (in the definition of textbook terminology), and a true demonstration of what DICE’s technical wizards can do. And it’s more than just a visual showcase. With a decent touch, you can feel it too. If you are near a tornado, the controller will vibrate when you stand outside. However, if you put a duck in the building, it will stop rumbling.

Image: EA

That said, I also found it to be a bit toothless. When I stepped into the Great Vortex, I didn’t die or have my bones cut from my body. Instead, I was really, really far launched, it was great (in the colloquial definition of the term). The next time I saw a tornado, I saw a tornado attacking two buildings. They remained perfectly fine. For the series that bears its name in the next level of destructive physics, Frekin’s tornado does not shatter the bare structure. What I could do with my own free tools surprised me as an almost nasal metaphor. Battlefield 2042 is happy to flirt with the most pressing issues of our time. That doesn’t mean it’s going to say something that has a lasting effect.

Read more: Battlefield 2042 isn’t a commentary on climate refugees, developers say, internet disagrees

All of these new changes bring stylish wrinkles to a tidy steam press. But after all, Battlefield 2042 is just a battlefield, for better or for worse.

In my opinion it is certainly the latter. While playing the beta, I had to think about Halo Infinite and a series of recently successful dry runs. I’m not the only one in it. Earlier today, YouTuber Skill Up said on Twitter that the contrast between this and the recent beta version of Halo Infinites is absolutely day and night.

In both cases, there is the next entry in a long-running series that is widely loved for its vibrant and robust multiplayer mode. The two will be available every few weeks during the stacked holiday season. On the one hand, there’s a new game where both stick to the roots of the series up to the same old debate, while completely reinventing the wheel in an important way. On the other hand, there is a rehash of something that has been working for years, albeit very flashy.

Of course, this is all based on beta test mere appetizers. When Battlefield 2042 goes on sale next month, it will launch in more maps and more modes, including some melee options. who knows! Maybe the whole thing will blow my heart away. But at this point, I know which dish I’m saliva on.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on November 19th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S. The Early Access beta will be available today and tomorrow, while the fully open beta is scheduled for October 8th and 9th.

