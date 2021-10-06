Fixed a bug where Google would disable Safari AMP search results on iOS 15 devices





Due to a bug in iOS 15 and iPad OS 15, Safari can’t read AMP links in Google search results, but this issue is unintentional and Google is preparing a fix that will be released in the near future.

Developer Jeff Johnson today asked if Google intentionally disabled it after noticing that the AMP link in Google search results had disappeared in Safari on devices running iOS 15 (via MacStories). I published a blog post to guess.

As he pointed out, Safari’s Google search results don’t include AMP links for devices running “iOS 15”, but AMP content continues to load in other browsers such as iOS 14 and Chrome for iOS. It will be. Johnson wondered if Google decided to disable AMP on iOS 15 because of the popularity of Safari extensions with AMP blocking capabilities.

This is a bug specific to iOS 15 that we are working on. It will be resolved soon. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) October 6, 2021

According to Google’s public search liaison, Danny Sullivan, it’s a bug that Google’s search results don’t include the AMP link in the Safari browser for iOS 15. Sullivan said in a tweet that Google is working on a fix and the issue should be resolved soon.

For those unfamiliar with AMP, it stands for Accelerated Mobile Pages, a feature designed to speed up the loading of web pages on mobile devices. AMP pages are cached so they can be viewed quickly by users, but AMP is not always popular with users because it disables the functionality of some websites.

When Google reimplements AMP links, you can use iOS 15 Safari extensions such as Amplosion to redirect AMP links to standard web pages.

