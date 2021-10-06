Google Flight adds a new feature to display estimated carbon emissions for travel – TechCrunch





On Wednesday, Google released a new feature that shows users the impact of their flights on the environment. Starting today, users will see carbon emission estimates for almost every flight in their search results. The quote will be displayed next to the flight price and duration. Google states that this new feature allows users to include carbon emissions in their decisions regarding travel bookings, along with cost and timing.

Quotes are flight-specific and seat-specific. For example, if you look at economy seats and first class seats, your emission estimates will be different. This is because sheets, which occupy more space, make up a large proportion of total emissions. In addition, new planes are generally less polluted than older planes.

Low-emission flights will be marked with a green badge. If you want to prioritize the effects of carbon when searching for flights, you can sort the results so that the flight with the lowest emissions is at the top of the list. Flights are labeled with higher, typical, lower, or unknown emissions.

Google calculates estimates by combining data from the European Environment Agency with flight-specific information provided by the airline regarding details such as aircraft type and total seating capacity. Search giants point out that actual carbon emissions can vary depending on factors such as aircraft model and configuration, aircraft speed and attitude, and distance between origin and destination. The company will continue to modify carbon emissions over time to improve accuracy.

This update to Google Flight is just one of many ways people have helped people make sustainable choices in their daily lives, Google Vice President of Travel Products Richard Holden said in a blog post. Stated.

This latest update to Google Flight will be available when the company launches eco-friendly routing for iOS and Android users in the United States. Environmentally friendly routing allows the driver to choose between the fastest route and the most fuel efficient route. Google believes this new feature will allow map users to avoid more than 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. Environmentally friendly routing will be launched in Europe next year.

