Google’s Wing launches flight from mall to home





Google today made the world’s first announcement. Delivering the drone directly from the mall to the customer’s home. Delivery usually takes 10 to 15 minutes, with flight time taking up 2 to 3 minutes.

The highest record ever was 2 minutes 47 seconds.

This is about 50 times more efficient than a gas-powered vehicle, Jonathan Bass, Head of Marketing and Communications at Wings, told me in a recent TechFirst podcast. [Its] Probably 10 times more efficient than an electric car.

1 key?

Take advantage of existing unused space on the roof of the drone station mall.

Wing drones in the Google division carry luggage under the drone’s fuselage.

wing

Like Google, Wing is an alphabet company (Google created Alphabet in 2015 as a holding company for all divisions). It operates three major global test sites for drone delivery in Queensland, Australia, Christiansburg, Virginia, and Helsinki, Finland, and has been testing since 2017 for the past two years. We continue to operate importantly. Wing reached 100,000 delivery milestones in August of this year, making it the world’s largest residential drone delivery service.

But six weeks ago, Wing moved from a distribution center model to a new model. It’s about flying goods directly from the retail location to the customer’s home.

This is an important step in normalizing drone delivery and making retailers’ lives easier.

Wings Jesse Suskin said in a statement that this is the first time a drone has been placed in the same location as a company on its premises, eliminating the need for local companies to place goods in the same location at delivery facilities. Said. With increasing consumer demand for convenience and speed, on-demand drone delivery addresses the costly last mile delivery challenge, reduces road congestion and emissions, and leverages existing retail space as a logistics hub. It helps companies create new economic opportunities and fulfillment centers.

Over the last six weeks, Wing has delivered more than 2,500 packages, including sushi, ice cream and coffee, by drone. Most flights last only a few minutes, so hot things stay hot and cold things stay cold.

This method is extensible across the country, says Wing’s retail partners.

Almost two-thirds of Australia’s population lives within 30 minutes of one of 61 strategically located centers, and Justin Mills, Chief Innovation Officer of Australian shopping mall chain Vicinity Centers. Says. This nationwide footprint is a powerful way to implement distribution and fulfillment strategies by rapidly expanding drone delivery partnerships with Wings and further developing co-located logistics hubs and microfulfillment centers. Provides the foundation.

The roof is the key.

With many acres of unused space on the roofs of all malls, it’s a great place to bring your drone in and out. Build a drone port as needed.

Wing “drone port” on the roof of an Australian mall.

wing

Bringing the drone closer to the retailer is especially important during Covid’s period, according to Bass. Australia has some of the toughest blockages in the world, which have affected retail traffic and the ability of people to visit stores.

It brings us a little closer to the merchants, which essentially allows them to extend their retail environment to the community, Bass told me. This was especially important and valuable during the pandemic … it keeps the connection between the local business and the community, even when the community can’t always come to the store.

Drone delivery isn’t normal for most people, but it’s becoming possible to scale. Googles Wing delivers tens of thousands of packages, and competitors like Ireland’s Manna operate 2000-3000 flights a day to deliver food, accessories and medicine.

Essentially, regulatory approvals are allowing multiple operators to rapidly expand their services across Europe and North America.

The bus didn’t promise an expansion schedule in the United States, but with the service that flew tens of thousands of successful missions, it can’t be that long.

As mana has shown, drone delivery is 90% cheaper than Uber Eats and other car-based delivery methods, and as Google says, its environmental impact is 50x more efficient.

According to Bass, customers love it and want more availability.

Currently, Wings drones can only carry small packages under £ 5. Land delivery is safer for larger, heavier, and bulkier products, as this is unlikely to change significantly. But for quick packaging and near-immediate delivery, meals, especially drone deliveries, sound pretty attractive and cheap.

I don’t think the people we’re talking about have experienced it yet, says Bass. When do you come to my town

