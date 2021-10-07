Indian and Israeli nonprofits sign groundbreaking memorandum to support innovation





TiE and Start-Up Nation Central have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch a joint mentorship program for innovation and technology collaboration between Israeli and Indian start-ups to address the challenges of the AgriFood-Tech sector. start.

Tel Aviv, Israel, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Israel’s non-profit startup Nation Central has signed a historic memorandum with TiE (IndUS Entrepreneurs), one of the world’s largest entrepreneurial networks. The MOU aims to achieve a sustainable full implementation of Israeli and Indian technologies in the food technology sector, especially in the areas of new foods, post-harvest solutions, alternative proteins, food safety, and packaging.

Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central (Credit: Vered Farkash)

The MOU has three goals to connect industry leaders to Israeli and Indian start-ups to support the process of entering the market in India through matching, mentoring, connectivity and onboarding of strategic stakeholders. Includes a special mentorship program consisting of an 8-month cohort. The ultimate goal of the program is to reach a commercial agreement. This distinguishes this initiative from previous equivalent programs.

At the TiE Sustainability Summit (TSS 2021) in Hyderabad, India, TiE President Manohar Reddy and Start-Up Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson signed a memorandum of understanding. After signing, the following four applicants suggested solutions to be selected for the mentorship program. The selection process will end on October 15th. A total of 6 companies will participate.

Israel’s recognition as a major innovation partner is growing throughout Asia, especially in India. This memorandum of understanding between Start-Up Nation Central and TiE is another concrete achievement that further deepens the relationships already formed with multiple Indian entities.

The MOU with TiE at Startup Nation Central targets technologies that address sustainability challenges and positions Israel and India as global leaders in the field of impact technology.

Manohar Reddy, President of TiE Hyderabad and Chairman of the TiE Sustainability Summit 2021, “I am very excited about the partnership with Start-Up Nation Central and the impact of the joint cohort program on start-ups in both India and Israel. Is very pleased to see it launch at the world’s largest entrepreneurial sustainability summit on October 4th. “

Anat Bernstein-Reich, founder of the Israeli branch of Advanced TiE, said: The code is different, the market structure is different, and the working assumptions made by Israeli companies cannot withstand the real challenges of India. The joint program will make it easier for Israelis to access the market and enter this important market. “

Abi Hasson, CEO of Startup Nation Central: “We are proud and excited to partner with TiE on this important program. Innovation and entrepreneurship have the opportunity to change the face and trajectory of the country. Farmers are increasingly. Faced with harsher weather conditions, environmental pollutants, and soil depletion, coupled with global population growth and increased product demand, exacerbate global concerns about food shortages. Crop yields The technology that has the potential to improve or transform, store and regulate foods with improved functional and nutritional value is a stable food supply in the future. Market and population size, and the exciting technology scene in India. Given that, this partnership has the potential to offer incredible opportunities, especially for the AgriFood-Tech sector. “

About Startup Nation Central

Founded in 2013, Start-Up Nation Central is a non-profit organization that connects Israeli technology solutions with multinational corporations, governments, investors and NGOs around the world to help address global challenges. Modeled after the Start-Up Nation Finder, the Global Finder Network identifies and maps innovative companies in the region, fosters local connectivity and fosters international collaboration, allowing partners to continue their innovative ecosystem. It is a connection tool that enables you to develop.

About TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs)

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is a dependable network of more than 51,000 global entrepreneurs in more than 61 cities in more than 14 countries, and Hyderabad is a vibrant and most award-winning branch in the world. Each year, TiE Hyderabad affects more than 1100 start-ups and 6400 start-ups. Students carry out many activities under more than 20 themes. Encourage and nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs, including TiE Grad, TiE Young Entrepreneurs, Open Mic, Mentor Advisor, Investor Connect, Thursday Night Talks, and Leadership Series.

In 2020, we held the TiE Global Summit, which was praised as the world’s largest entrepreneurial summit in difficult years such as 2020. The conference has over 51,000 registrations and is attended by more than 30,000 entrepreneurs and investors. TGS2020 creates a new history with more than 250 marquee speakers, more than 150 mentors, more than 180 companies, more than 500 innovation leaders, 234 incubators, leaders / innovators / startup founders and investors Produced 60 hours of digital content for the house. The OpenMic event brought together more than 250 founders from 18 countries to market to investors and leading companies around the world for 20 hours non-stop. For more information, please visit hyderabad.tie.org.

Cision

View original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indian-and-israeli-not-for-profits-sign-landmark-mou-to-boost-technological-innovation-301394288.html

Source Startup Nation Central (SNC)

Source Startup Nation Central (SNC)

