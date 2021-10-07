Redefine the role of technology in BYJUS learning and launch the EdTech Innovation Hub BYJUS Lab





Further educational news

The FE News Channel provides the latest educational news and the latest information on new educational strategies, #FutureofEducation and #FutureofWork.

Since 2003, we have been providing reliable, positive and further educational news and views, a digital news channel that combines written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our area of ​​expertise is to combine and provide the latest educational news. Our stance is always positive, building sectors, sharing different perspectives and views from sort leaders, and providing think tanks of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together. Come up with new and innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publishes peer-to-peer sorted leadership articles by feature writers and user-generated content across a network of over 3000 newsrooms, providing multiple sources of up-to-date educational news across the education and employability sector. ..

FE News also broadcasts live events, podcasts with top experts and sort leaders, webins, video interviews, and breaking news on Future Education, so it’s up-to-date in the Skills News, Apprenticeship, Future Education, and Employability sectors. You can know the trend.

Weekly FENews has over 200 articles and new content each week. We are a news channel that provides the latest Future Education News, an innovation to investigate blue sky thinking strategies, best practices, and future developments from multiple sources on the latest educational policy developments, the latest strategies. Provides insights up to the thought readers that provide. For the future of education and work.

In January 2021, FE News received over 173,000 unique visitors, according to Google Analytics, and updated education through thought leadership articles, written language, podcasts, videos, and sector-wide press releases. Up to the news, there was over 200 new news content each week. , Puts us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We found it helpful to explain how to layer the latest educational news content, how to participate, how to read the latest daily further educational news, and how to organize the content for FE Week.

Major features

Our main function is exclusive, sorted leadership articles and blue sky thinking by experts who write peer-to-peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution-driven thought leadership, sharing best practices, innovations, and new strategies. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, and then often produce future education news articles. Often related to new concepts and new thinking processes, the main functionality is limited to a maximum of 20 per week. Our main function is to respond to exclusive articles that correspond to the latest educational news, perhaps insights into policy announcements from experts, or educational think tank reports and white papers.

FE voice

FE Voices was originally established as a section of FE News to give feedback to the sector. With more than 3,000 newsrooms and contributors today, FE Voices is usually considered a leadership article, not necessarily exclusive, but usually slightly shorter than its main feature. FE Voices can include Future Education News articles and more mixed media, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Sector response articles that solicit comments and opinions on educational policy announcements and respond to white paper reports are typically held in the FE Voices section. If you have a live podcast in the evening, or if you have a radio show such as the SkillsWorldLive radio show, place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section the next morning.

Sector news

Sector News is a blend of press releases, educational resources, reports, educational research, and content from white papers from various contributors. There are many resources to help you provide positive educational news articles from universities, awarding institutions, apprentice training providers, DfE to think tank press releases, report summaries, and educational strategies for learners and students.

Podcast

FE News offers a variety of educational podcasts, from one-hour full-production FE podcasts in collaboration with Federation of Awarding Bodies such as SkillsWorldLive to weekly podcasts from experts and sort leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. doing. FE News also records podcasts at conferences and events, providing one-on-one podcasts with experts in education and skills on the latest strategies and developments.

FE News has over 150 educational podcasts. EdTech podcasts range from experts discussing how Education 4.0 and technology complement and transform education, to podcasts with experts discussing education and research, the future of work, and how to develop work skill systems. The future of apprenticeships and interviews with the Minister of Skills.

We record our own FE News podcasts, work with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly and daily education podcasts, and work with sector leaders to create exclusive Education News podcasts.

Educational video interview

FE News has over 700 FE video interviews and has recorded educational video interviews with professionals for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with education and work professionals, discussing ideas and views of blue sky thinking about the future of education and work.

event

FE News has a free event calendar to keep you up to date with the latest educational news and strategies by checking out the latest meetings, webins and events.

FE News Room

If you are a contributor to FE News, the FE News Room is home to your content. It also allows viewers to click and click to consume all of their previous Sort Leadership articles, latest Education News press releases, videos, and Education podcasts in a box set to build relationships with you as an individual or organization. Useful.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas and visions, or share your press release?

If you want to write an article on Thought Leadership, share ideas and visions about the future of education and work, write a press release sharing the latest educational news, or contribute to a podcast, start with FE. Newsroom Login (Free): Once the team approves the newsroom (all content, all newsrooms are approved by members of the FE News team-no robots are used in this process!), Start adding content. Yes (again, all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before being published on FE News. All news rooms and content are approved by the FE News team. As a result, it will take some time for the team to review and approve the content.

RSS feed selection page

